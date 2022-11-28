November 28, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Holland & Knight celebrates 50 years in Tallahassee

Drew WilsonNovember 28, 20222min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Latest on the House legislative staffing merry-go-round

HeadlinesInfluence

DMS Chief of Staff resigns, sets up law firm

HeadlinesInfluence

The mother of all contracts: A seismic shift in Medicaid program could be ahead

holland-knight-sign-2015
It marked the anniversary with a fundraiser for Elder Care Services.

Holland & Knight celebrated 50 years in Tallahassee on Nov. 16 with an open house reception in its offices on South Calhoun Street.

The event included a fundraiser for Elder Care Services, which is also celebrating 50 years of serving Meals on Wheels in Tallahassee. With nearly 120 guests in attendance, Holland & Knight raised $10,000 for Elder Care Services.

Holland & Knight opened its Tallahassee office in 1972 and it is currently led by executive partner Shannon Hartsfield. The office is home to 15 lawyers and policy advisors who represent companies throughout the United States in all matters involving Florida government.

In addition to providing legislative and executive branch lobbying services, Holland & Knight represents clients in regulatory matters, including health care regulation, education, insurance, the environment, state and local taxation, public utilities, education, transportation and data privacy.

Holland & Knight also regularly represents clients in state and local government procurement matters, administrative law, commercial litigation, appellate matters, and internal investigations.

In 2022, Florida Trend named Holland & Knight one of the Best Companies to Work For in Florida. Additionally, the Tallahassee office received eight first-tier rankings in U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” Guide in 2022.

Holland & Knight is a global law firm with approximately 1,700 lawyers and other professionals in 32 offices worldwide. The firm’s lawyers and advisors provide representation in litigation, corporate and finance, real estate and governmental matters.

Additionally, Holland & Knight’s interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with efficient access to attorneys throughout the firm.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe mother of all contracts: A seismic shift in Medicaid program could be ahead

nextDMS Chief of Staff resigns, sets up law firm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories