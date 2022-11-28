Holland & Knight celebrates 50 years in Tallahassee

Holland & Knight celebrated 50 years in Tallahassee on Nov. 16 with an open house reception in its offices on South Calhoun Street.

The event included a fundraiser for Elder Care Services, which is also celebrating 50 years of serving Meals on Wheels in Tallahassee. With nearly 120 guests in attendance, Holland & Knight raised $10,000 for Elder Care Services.

Holland & Knight opened its Tallahassee office in 1972 and it is currently led by executive partner Shannon Hartsfield. The office is home to 15 lawyers and policy advisors who represent companies throughout the United States in all matters involving Florida government.

In addition to providing legislative and executive branch lobbying services, Holland & Knight represents clients in regulatory matters, including health care regulation, education, insurance, the environment, state and local taxation, public utilities, education, transportation and data privacy.

Holland & Knight also regularly represents clients in state and local government procurement matters, administrative law, commercial litigation, appellate matters, and internal investigations.

In 2022, Florida Trend named Holland & Knight one of the Best Companies to Work For in Florida. Additionally, the Tallahassee office received eight first-tier rankings in U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” Guide in 2022.

Holland & Knight is a global law firm with approximately 1,700 lawyers and other professionals in 32 offices worldwide. The firm’s lawyers and advisors provide representation in litigation, corporate and finance, real estate and governmental matters.

Additionally, Holland & Knight’s interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with efficient access to attorneys throughout the firm.