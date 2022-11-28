Last Call for 11.28.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

For the next three weeks, Rep. Anna V. Eskamani will host her Team Anna Toy Drive to support two Orlando-area nonprofits.

Beginning Monday, the Democrat from House District 42 is accepting unwrapped toys for all ages to benefit Nathaniel’s Hope and United Against Poverty Orlando.

Nathaniel’s Hope is dedicated to celebrating kids with special needs, which they call VIPS, as well as educating and equipping communities and churches to provide programs and assistance to families for free. VIP kids include those with any physical, cognitive, medical, or hidden disability, chronic or life-threatening illness, or those who are medically fragile.

United Against Poverty Orlando serves an average of more than 300 individuals each day, all of whom fall at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. The majority live in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.

Eskamani accepts gifts each weekday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at her district office, 1507 East Concord Street in Orlando.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd is inviting Floridians to attend The Grove Museum’s annual Winter Open House.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the museum opens its doors with free educational activities, lawn games, hot cider and treats for all ages. The Frother’s Daughter coffee cart will also be on-site with a variety of beverages for purchase.

“Community partners are important to the function of The Grove Museum,” Byrd said. “This annual event showcases the great work of our partner organizations in a fun, festive, and family-friendly atmosphere with activities inside the museum and throughout the site’s beautiful grounds.”

Built by enslaved craftspeople, the ca. 1840 Call-Collins House at The Grove is one of the best-preserved antebellum residences in Florida. Home to several generations of the Call and Collins families, most recently LeRoy and Mary Call Collins, the site was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.

The Department of State rehabilitated the house and 10.5 acres, opening it to the public in 2017 as The Grove Museum. The museum preserves and interprets the Call-Collins House, its surrounding acreage, and its historical collections for public viewing.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“Apparently Smells was planning to chase after a big mouse he heard was running around Disney World.”

— TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein on the cat found in JFK luggage bound for Orlando.

