December 4, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Does Christmas commerce start too soon? Americans say yes
Stock image via Adobe.

Peter SchorschDecember 4, 20224min0

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.27.22

HeadlinesTampa Bay

In Andrew Warren suspension trial, Gov. DeSantis officials answer: What does ‘woke’ mean?

santa pumpkin
Thanksgiving what?

Long before families gathered for turkey feasts and even before trick-or-treaters stormed neighborhoods in search of sweet treats and elaborately carved pumpkins, stores were already lining their shelves to resemble Santa’s North Pole winter wonderland.

In some stores — T.J. Maxx comes immediately to mind — Thanksgiving decor and accessories were already being shuffled from their prime real estate to back aisle clearance racks before the turkey was even thawed, all to make room for their more lucrative holiday brethren: seas of red and green, boxes of sparkling ornaments, rows of wreaths and garlands.

Christmas commerce seems to launch earlier and earlier with each passing year, and for some of us, still happily sipping our pumpkin-spiced lattes, it just seems a bit much … not to mention an ultimate snub to the tastes, smells and feel of fall.

But does everyone feel the same? That’s the question time2play sought to answer in a survey asking respondents: Just how soon is too soon for all this Christmas cheer?

The results may or may not be shocking. Of the 2,000 U.S. residents surveyed, more than 84% said stores jump the gun on Christmas. Fewer than 16% disagreed.

And whether you find that shocking might depend on where you live.

The survey also asked respondents about their holiday decorating timeline and analyzed results by state. States that might feel a little more like Christmas — that is, cold — were more likely to begin Christmas prep earlier. States like Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Utah say they decorate for the holiday up to more than four weeks before Christmas.

Meanwhile, those in warmer states — Florida, Hawaii, Texas, Arizona and Nevada — reported on average decorating just a week or less before Santa’s trip down the chimney.

The national average for beginning Christmas decorating was two and a half weeks, with 32 states reporting decorating 2-4 weeks before presents are unearthed from their festive wrapping.

And now that the big day is almost here and your kids’ dreams are sprinkled with visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads, there’s a lingering question that remains: When do you deflate the 30-foot tall Santa?

The survey also asked respondents whether they thought their neighbors were too slow in removing their decorations. Good news is, more than 71% said they were happy with their neighbor’s Christmas removal protocols, while just under 29% said their neighbors took too long.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNo OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories