Rick Scott claims ‘Judeo-Christian values’ should drive immigration decisions

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continues to argue for immigration restrictions, though he’s apparently willing to make an exception for those with “Judeo-Christian” values.

During a Thursday morning interview with Georgia’s WDNU-AM, Scott responded to host Martha Zoller’s complaint about a former intern from Rwanda, educated in the U.S., whose sister was denied entry by immigration officials because her case wasn’t “strong” enough in their eyes.

“Why don’t we have a legal immigration system for the people that want to come and live our dream, that want to live, that believe in our Judeo-Christian values? Alright? Why don’t we want more? If we’re going to have more immigration, alright, let’s do that.”

“These people that we have no idea what their background is, like in Afghanistan. We brought 79,000 people here from Afghanistan. Did we vet them? No! 79,000 were brought here, only because they were at the airport. 79,000 people. We didn’t vet them. We gave them American IDs. We have no idea where they are,” Scott said.

Though the phrase “Judeo-Christian” is not without attendant controversies of its own, Scott has branded around the wording this year, as evidenced by copy touting his policy proposals known as the “12-point plan to Rescue America.”

“Among the things the militant left plan to change or destroy are American history, patriotism, border security, Christianity, the nuclear family, gender, traditional morality, capitalism, fiscal responsibility, opportunity, rugged individualism, the Judeo-Christian ethic, dissent, free speech, color blindness, law enforcement, religious liberty, and private ownership of firearms,” the web page proclaims, setting up a call to action to “endorse this plan” by adding contact information for Scott’s mailing list.

Scott was on the Georgia radio station in his latest effort to help Senate candidate Herschel Walker in what will be his last act as head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and he spent much of the segment bashing incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“There’s a guy that says he’s a pastor and runs a church. You know he’s antisemitic, right? He trashes Whites,” Scott said, before rehashing claims that Warnock as a landlord evicted tenants who were behind in their rent.