Lobbying Compensation: The Mayernick Group reports $755K in Q3 earnings

The Adams Street stalwarts at The Mayernick Group have reported earning around $755,000 for their advocacy efforts at the Capitol during the third quarter of 2022.

Florida Politics estimates how much firms earn based on the middle number of the per-client ranges they list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of minimum and maximum earnings.

The firm represented super-clients HCA Healthcare and U.S. Sugar Corporation, as well as The Home Depot, Citrus Health Network, Alkermes Inc. for a combined $100,000, along with 91 other clients in Florida’s statehouse and regulatory agencies.

Tracy Mayernick, Frank Mayernick, Rob Johnson and Brooke Evans led the charge for The Mayernick Group, currently going on 13 years in the influence business in Tallahassee.

The group’s ledger of clients contains a murderers’ row of big-time players in Florida’s legislative ecosystem including the Florida Medical Association, Florida Power & Light, Anheuser-Busch, and telecoms giant AT&T.

On the executive lobbying side, Burrell Diversified Investments and Velocity BioGroup accounted for $30,000 in quarterly compensation, while 30 other major clients including the Florida State University Foundation, Greater Miami & The Beaches Hotel Association, Florida Network of Youth and Family Services, Inc., and the South Florida Automobile Dealers Association chipped in an estimated $5,000 each for the firm’s services.

The quarterly report shows an estimated gain of $155,000 in earnings compared to Q3 2021, for a robust 21% increase year over year.

The firm reported overall earnings between $500,000 and $1 million in the Legislature and $50,000 and $100,000 in the executive branch, meaning it earned no less than $550,000 last quarter. The top end of per-client ranges show the firm may have earned as much as $820,000.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Nov. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter are due to the state on Feb. 14.