Hillsborough Property Appraiser’s office lifts COVID-19 restrictions

Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez is lifting his office’s COVID-19 restrictions, citing low community transmission levels.

“From the onset of this public health emergency, our office has led the way in carefully balancing the safety of our staff and the community at large through sensible measures,” Henriquez said in a statement. “At the same time, we fulfilled our constitutional mission to ensure all our services were readily available to the public.”

Prior to lifting restrictions, the Property Appraiser’s office had been following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Florida Department of Health guidelines requiring COVID-19 positive staff to isolate five days and return to work only when they were fever-free and symptoms were improving.

The office cited “low” transmission levels on the county’s current COVID-19 Data Dashboard and the wide availability of vaccines in its reasoning for lifting restrictions.

The office will remain vigilant and observe ongoing COVID-19 trends as it returns to the office’s previous health and wellness policies in effect prior to the pandemic.

The Property Appraiser’s office never completely shut down operations throughout the pandemic, but operated on modifications to keep staff members and the public safe while still allowing access to services.

“With COVID-19 transmissions being low and vaccines readily available, I can responsibly return our office to our pre-pandemic status,” Henriquez said.