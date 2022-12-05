December 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Jonathan Rees joins Smith Bryan & Myers

Drew WilsonDecember 5, 20222min0

Related Articles

Influence

Personnel note: AELC, Children’s Forum announce new leadership

HeadlinesInfluence

Tool rule could lay path toward longer South Atlantic red snapper seasons

HeadlinesInfluence

Paul Renner assembles Majority Office team, names committee leadership

smith-bryan-and-myers-medium
Rees is the former Director of State Government Affairs for Anheuser-Busch.

Jonathan Rees, the former Director of State Government Affairs for Anheuser-Busch, is joining lobbying firm Smith Bryan & Myers.

“Jonathan Rees has established himself as a relentless advocate operating with the highest integrity and we are excited to have him join our team,” said Jeff Hartley, managing partner of Smith Bryan & Myers.  “Jonathan’s diverse experience and well-established relationships will bring an additional level of service to our government affairs practice.”

At Anheuser-Busch, Rees developed, managed and executed plans to drive the company’s legislative strategy and commercial agenda, including overseeing a lobby team and budget in excess of $1 million within seven states.

Rees’ efforts secured a multimillion-dollar reduction in the company’s tax liability by decoupling from federal tax law in Florida, Tennessee and Mississippi; reformed Florida’s Beverage Law governing promotional displays and advertising; and helped defeat anti-competitive legislation in states such as Alabama and North Carolina.

Rees is a well-established figure within Florida politics having also served as the deputy legislative affairs director for the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, legislative assistant to former state Representative and Congressman Ross Spano and political affairs coordinator for the Associated Industries of Florida.

“Jonathan Rees brings a wealth of knowledge on policy and government to his new role. He is a trusted resource for me and my colleagues in the Florida Legislature, and we look forward to working with him to advance meaningful policies that support Florida families and strengthen the Sunshine State,” said Sen. Jim Boyd, a Sarasota Republican.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.5.22

nextTool rule could lay path toward longer South Atlantic red snapper seasons

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories