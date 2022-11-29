Lobbying compensation: Smith Bryan & Myers earns $1.34M in Q3

The seven lobbyists at Smith Bryan & Myers earned an estimated $1.34 million in Q3.

Led by Matt Bryan and Jeff Hartley, the firm’s roster includes Teye Carmichael, David Daniel, Thomas Griffin, Lisa Hurley and Jim Naff. They represented 83 clients during the July-through-September reporting period.

Florida Politics estimates how much firms earn based on the middle number of the per-client ranges they list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of minimum and maximum earnings.

The top of SBM’s legislative compensation report showed four clients that paid $25,000 apiece — the Family Law Section of the Florida Bar, the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders’ and Owners’ Association, GLP FLA and JM Family Enterprises.

Another 30 legislative contracts measured in at $15,000. Several of those companies hailed from the health care industry, including the Florida Health Care Association, the Florida Hospital Association and Johnson & Johnson.

Other notable clients at the $15,000 level last quarter included the National Football League, Publix and the University of Florida. In addition to UF, the firm represents several other educational interests such as the Florida Institute for Human & Machine Cognition.

Based in Pensacola, FIHMC is part of the state university system researches artificial intelligence, augmentics, human-centered computing, robotics and more. IHMC is currently designing and building a research complex in Pensacola thanks to SBM’s work convincing lawmakers to include a $20.5 million line item in the 2022-23 budget.

The firm’s executive branch report listed the same clients though most paid slightly less for executive help. DJI Technology and GLP FLA were the top contracts on that report, with each valued at $25,000.

SBM’s reports were also stocked with well-known tech companies such as Microsoft, which depending on the mood on Wall Street is either the No. 1 or No. 2 largest tech company in the world. It’s currently the No. 3 largest company in the world with a valuation on par with Saudi Aramco.

Based on median estimates, SBM earned $760,000 lobbying the Legislature and $580,000 lobbying the Governor, Cabinet and state agencies. SBM reported earnings between $500,000 and $1 million on each report, meaning it earned at least $1 million last quarter and had a top end of $2 million.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Nov. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter are due to the state on Feb. 14.