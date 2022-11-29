Gov. DeSantis: Election accountability has increased compliance

Armed with two smooth election cycles under his guidance, Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida’s recent election laws have increased confidence in voting and compliance with the law.

Three weeks after Election Day, DeSantis and Florida Republicans are still riding high off their sweeping victories across the Sunshine State.

In three of his four years as Governor, DeSantis has signed legislation making major changes to election law. After establishing mail-in ballot drop boxes, DeSantis and lawmakers returned after the 2020 election — inspired in part by former President Donald Trump’s election loss — with crackdowns on ballot harvesting and more.

“I think the fact that we have put in place an ability to hold people accountable if they violate election laws has contributed to, just, compliance,” DeSantis said. “Why worry, why violate the law if you know you’re going to be held accountable? It’s not worth it.”

This year’s legislation included a controversial election law enforcement unit that, within two months of its creation, announced around 20 arrests for voter fraud. Already those cases have mixed results, with at least one person taking a plea deal and another successful in getting his case thrown out.

Since the Midterms, election investigators in Florida and elsewhere haven’t identified widespread problems. DeSantis said investigators pursued reports of ballot harvesting in Orange County but did not find harvesting.

“I have asked for as many reports as possible, but by and large, this was a very transparent, efficient and effectively run election, and that was not true in every state in the country,” DeSantis said.

Despite Hurricane Nicole looming off the state’s east coast as voters took to the polls, officials had counted the majority of ballots in Florida by Tuesday night, and all counties met their reporting deadlines. In contentious states like Arizona and Nevada and others like Alaska — where ranked choice voting forces the state to wait until all ballots have arrived before producing results — voters didn’t know who won their races for several days.

“We had 99-plus percent counted by midnight and then we’re off to dealing with a hurricane, and then after we’re done with that on the initial, you still have some of these other places that are having trouble counting votes,” DeSantis said.