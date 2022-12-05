Terry Rhodes out as FLHSMV Executive Director

Terry Rhodes is stepping down as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) ahead of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term.

The Republican Governor announced Rhodes’ departure, which comes after nearly 8 years as FLHSMV’s Executive Director. He made the announcement in a statement posted to Twitter Monday morning.

“Her dedicated leadership and commitment to public service have made our roads safer for our state troopers and motorists who travel on them each day,” DeSantis said. “We wish her fair winds and following seas.”

Then-Gov. Rick Scott appointed Rhodes to lead FLHSMV in May 2014, near the beginning of his second term. Previously, she has held positions in the Department of Agriculture and the Senate.

Rhodes is the second major departure from the DeSantis administration as the Governor shifts into a higher gear for his second term, a usual time for officials to leave appointed office.

Also on her way out is Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller, who is retiring. DeSantis previously announced that Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, Education Commissioner Manny Díaz and Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris will return for his new term.

FLHSMV oversees the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and three other divisions: Motorist Services, Administrative Services and Information Systems Administration. The department helps issue driver’s licenses and ID cards, facilitate motor vehicle transactions, and provide consumer protection and public safety services.

The agency’s Executive Director answers to the Governor and the Cabinet.

Under Rhodes, the department, which turned 50 during her tenure, has made strides in modernizing driver’s licenses. In 2014, FLHSMV began developing digital driver’s license and ID cards as part of a program called Florida Smart ID. Digital licenses became available to the public last year.

However, the greatest problem for FLHSMV has been FHP trooper retention. Some can make twice as much at a Sheriff’s Office, helping drive high turnover and vacancies. Increasing trooper pay will likely be a continued priority for the next Executive Director to tackle.