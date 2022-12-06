Melissa McKinlay joins development company after PBC Commission term ends

Fresh off serving two terms on the Palm Beach County Commission, Melissa McKinlay is the new Vice President for Government Relations at a West Palm Beach-based engineering firm.

The company, WGI, builds public infrastructure and develops real estate, according to its website. McKinlay, whose second term on the Commission ended two weeks ago, is being enlisted to reach out to municipal, county and state governments throughout Florida — and beyond — on behalf of the company and its projects, according to a news release from the company.

“WGI is one of the nation’s fastest-growing firms dedicated to its associates, clients, and helping communities improve infrastructure through environmentally friendly design,” McKinlay said, according to the company press release. “I am excited to join the team, where I can combine my public-sector experience and my passion for building strong communities with such a talented group of professionals.”

McKinlay represented District 6 on the Palm Beach County Commission, the county’s agricultural swath, for eight years. The Commission is currently considering a land swap plan that would build homes in the county’s Agricultural Reserve Area, west of Boca Raton, where current rules do not allow development.

Final approval of the plan in September was postponed until May amid concerns that the plan of the developer, GL Homes, did not have enough details to satisfy the county’s water resource czar, according to The Palm Beach Post.

Company officials lauded her service on the Commission, which also included serving as Mayor.

“Melissa has a distinguished career in public service and a proven track record of helping Florida communities, including a special focus on western Palm Beach County’s underserved Glades communities,” said Michael Davis, WGI senior vice president and chief strategy officer, in a company news release. “She will continue to be a relationship builder, adding depth to WGI’s outreach … Adding Melissa’s skillset to the WGI team is part of our strategic plan and consistent with our core values, especially ‘Passion for People.’”

After eight years on the Commission, McKinlay was not eligible to serve another term. During her time on the Commission, however, McKinlay was elected President of the Florida Association of Counties and served on the National Associations of Counties’ Board of Directors. Before winning election to the Commission, she had worked as legislative aide at different levels of government, including the Palm Beach County’s Legislative Office and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson’s office.

“I have [had] the pleasure of knowing Melissa for several years, watching her work hard and help make Palm Beach County a better place to live, work, and play,” said WGI CEO David Wantman in a news release. “She is an extraordinarily talented and visionary thinker. With her relationships and expertise, we will help cities, counties, and states better position for the future using WGI’s forward-leaning approaches to technology and innovation.”

WGI has 25 offices in eight states and serves clients in more than 40 states, the news release said.