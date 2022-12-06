Linda Stewart to serve as Vice Chair on two committees, lands other key committee posts

Sen. Linda Stewart landed several committee appointments for the 2023 Legislative Session, including two spots as Vice Chair.

The Orlando Republican will serve as No. 2 in the Senate Committee on Fiscal Policy and the Committee on Education Postsecondary. In Fiscal Policy, Stewart will play an integral role in shaping responsible government spending on new legislative initiatives, while in the postsecondary education committee she will help lead higher education initiatives to improve outcomes.

Stewart will also serve on the committees for Commerce and Tourism; Environment and Natural Resources; Judiciary; Agriculture, Environment and General Government Appropriations; Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development; and the Select Committee on Resiliency and the Joint Select Committee on Collective Bargaining.

“It is an honor to serve my constituents and the people of Florida on these important committees in Tallahassee” Stewart said. “I am looking forward to utilizing my assignments to help address crucial issues like affordable housing, quality public education at our universities, and protecting and conserving our natural resources in Florida.”

Her committee assignments reflect Stewart’s constituency, holding sway on tourism issues affecting Florida’s center of tourism in Orlando and transportation, which has been an increasing problem in Central Florida as population grows and more visitors flock to the Sunshine State in search of beaches and amusement parks.

Stewart’s district and nearby areas are also impacted by environmental issues, which she’ll direct policy on from her seats in the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government and the Select Committee on Resiliency.

Stewart’s appointments come as part of a sweeping list of committee Chair appointments from Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. Unlike her predecessor, former Senate President Wilton Simpson, Passidomo did not name any Democrats to chair positions. Only Miami Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo, a former committee head, has a leadership role as an alternate Chair for the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee, which he’ll cede after one year to Republican Boca Raton Rep. Mike Caruso.