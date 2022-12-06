State regulators place United Property and Casualty under administrative supervision

United Property and Casualty Insurance Company was placed into administrative supervision by state regulators Monday.

The consent order from the Office of Insurance Regulation states the St. Petersburg company had seen at least $35 million in losses each of the last five years. United also posted a $169.8 million underwriting loss in its third quarter report to the office while posting a surplus of $56.9 million for its 142,785 policies it had in force as of Nov. 1.

That surplus was a drop of more than 66% since the start of the year, or $112.4 million.

Public supervision of a company is different from a business being placed into receivership, as six other insurers were earlier this year. United is still solvent and the order allows the company to remain so while it pays out claims as it leaves the market.

United’s losses led to a ratings downgrade in the summer. That pushed United to leave the Florida market, and it was already in the process of doing so by not renewing its existing customers, but the consent order speeds up the process.

The order puts United under public administration while it divests from its Florida policies — 70,287 of them, or about half, were still projected to be United policies by May 31, 2023. But the company has been unable to obtain reinsurance for the 2023 hurricane season and the temporary reinsurance it purchased from the state earlier this year expires on May 31, 2023, so all of its policies will be canceled by that date.

The order also requires United to maintain staff to handle claims and consumer inquiries.

It’s the latest domino to fall in the Florida property insurance market, which has seen FedNat Insurance Co., Weston Property and Casualty Insurance Co., Southern Fidelity Insurance Co., Lighthouse Property Insurance Corp., Avatar Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and the St. Johns Insurance Co. be placed into receivership this year.

Florida lawmakers are poised to convene a Special Session on Monday to attempt to stabilize the market. Insurers have mostly blamed costly litigation as the main source of the market’s troubles, which has led to reinsurers’ decisions to pull away from Florida, leaving some companies unable to obtain coverage needed to insure all of their policies.