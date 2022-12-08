December 8, 2022
Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner a bad trade according to Florida Republicans

A.G. Gancarski December 8, 2022

griner russia ap
'Celebrities over veterans?'

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that U.S. Olympian Brittney Griner was coming home, but Florida Republicans are questioning the deal, with one labeling it “weak and disgusting.”

Rick Scott noted that he was “glad” Griner, imprisoned in Russia since February for holding a cannabis vape cart, was coming home. But he also noted that another high-profile Russian captive was not returning in the trade that brought Griner home in exchange for notorious international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

“I’m glad Brittney is coming home … but what about U.S. Marine vet Paul Whelan? He’s still held by Putin in Russia. For Biden to give Putin a dangerous arms dealer — someone known as the ‘Merchant of Death’ — is weak & disgusting. Doing so while leaving Paul behind is unforgivable,” Scott tweeted Thursday morning.

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz made a similar point in his own Thursday morning tweet.

“Where is U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who has been unjustly held by Russia for far longer? Celebrities over veterans?”

Biden addressed Whelan’s continued detention Thursday. He vowed that the fight to bring him home would continue. Whelan was arrested in 2018 on suspicions of espionage and has been detained since in Russia.

Christina Pushaw, who has been both an official and political spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis, also castigated the White House prisoner swap Thursday, with a tweet spotlighting the Nicolas Cage vehicle Lord of War. That 2005 film is based on the life of Bout.

“So about the Russian criminal Biden freed in exchange for Brittany Griner — this movie covers his career funneling weapons to terrorists & conspiring to kill Americans. Biden just created an incentive for foreign countries to arrest more Americans to get more sweet deals like this,” Pushaw contended.

President Biden presented the prisoner swap as a feel-good moment. But what’s clear is Republicans in the Sunshine State don’t feel good about it.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • tom palmer

    December 8, 2022 at 10:20 am

    Pretty predictable response; nothing Biden will ever do, no matter how laudable , will fail to draw GOP sniping.

