December 12, 2022
Anna Eskamani files bill to make diaper tax break permanent
Anna Eskamani hits the high schools to fire up future voters.

Jacob Ogles

Anna Eskamani
Florida would be the 15th state to slash the nappie tax.

Legislation exempting diapers from the state’s sales tax for one year won bipartisan support last year. Now, Rep. Anna Eskamani wants the break on nappies made permanent.

“As the Ranking Member of the Ways & Means Committee, I am committed to making life easier for working families and everyday people. I’m honored that my colleagues agreed in the 2022 session to remove this tax, but we need long-term relief,” Eskamani said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a tax relief bill last year cutting a break on diapers and other items for a year. The legislation had been championed by Eskamani in the House and by Sen. Lauren Book, a Davie Democrat. It proved to be an issue that not only won bipartisan support, but was something Republicans and Democrats bragged about on the campaign trail.

DeSantis, a Republican, has voiced support to permanently ax the sales tax on baby necessities, including diapers, strollers and cribs.

“That could be pretty significant for folks, particular for folks that have big families,” he said at a September press conference.

Eskamani’s legislation (HB 29) notably covers all diapers, not just those won by babies and toddlers. She noted that adult diapers are on a trend to overtake children’s diaper’s in market value, as seniors move ahead of infants in population counts.

She said economic forces should not pressure anyone to make decisions about what basic needs fit in their budget, and the state can provide relief.

“Our seniors as well as adults with medical needs often rely on incontinence products,” she said. “We have the power as the Legislature to increase their ability to maintain dignity.”

Eskamani anticipates continued support across the aisle for the cause. If the bill becomes law, Florida will become the 15th state to exempt diapers from sales taxes.

“I am confident this will continue to be a bipartisan effort, and one that is overdue to serve our constituents,” she said.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

