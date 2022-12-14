Personnel note: AT&T elevates Joe York to President of Gulf States Region

AT&T is putting Joe York in charge of a few more states, promoting him from President of AT&T Florida to President of the Gulf States Region.

York has worked for the telecommunications giant for more than 20 years, most recently as President of the Florida & Caribbean Region, where he oversaw AT&T’s local, state and federal government relations operations in Florida as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In his new role, he will lead the company’s strategy, policy and corporate affairs activities, as well as guide governmental and community policy decisions for Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“I am proud to lead our dedicated team here in Florida and the Gulf States and look forward to finding innovative ways to better serve our customers and the communities we call home,” York said in a news release.

“We’re investing in and expanding the reach of our fiber and 5G services, providing more affordable and accessible internet services to help close the digital divide, supporting the public safety community through FirstNet, and investing and engaging in the communities we serve. It is a privilege to do this important work across the Gulf States as we continue to create connections for our customers and stakeholders throughout the region.”

York, a Jacksonville resident, has worked at AT&T since 2002, beginning as a Regional Director of External Affairs before being promoted to Vice President of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs in 2006. He has served as President of AT&T Florida & Caribbean since 2014.

Outside of his work at Ma Bell, York has been appointed by multiple governors to serve in leadership positions on state boards — he is a former Chair of the Jacksonville Port Authority, a former Vice Chair of Enterprise Florida and a current member of the State Board of Education.

York attended Auburn University, where he graduated with a degree in marketing. He later studied broadcast journalism at Troy State.