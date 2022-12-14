Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.14.22

Good Wednesday morning.

AT&T is putting Joe York in charge of more states, promoting him from the president of AT&T Florida to president of the Gulf States Region.

York has worked for the telecommunications giant for more than 20 years, most recently as president of the Florida & Caribbean Region, where he oversaw AT&T’s local, state and federal government relations operations in Florida as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In his new role, he will lead the company’s strategy, policy, and corporate affairs activities, as well as guide governmental and community policy decisions for Florida as well as Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“I am proud to lead our dedicated team here in Florida and the Gulf States and look forward to finding innovative ways to better serve our customers and the communities we call home,” York said.

York, a Jacksonville resident, has worked at AT&T since 2002, beginning as a Regional Director of External Affairs before being promoted to vice president of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs in 2006. He has served as President of AT&T Florida & Caribbean since 2014.

Outside of his work at Ma Bell, multiple Governors have appointed York to serve in leadership positions on state boards — he is a former Chair of the Jacksonville Port Authority, a former Vice Chair of Enterprise Florida, and a current member of the State Board of Education.

York attended Auburn University, where he graduated with a degree in marketing. He later studied broadcast journalism at Troy State.

Good news about a great guy — "Ryan Ray elected Democratic Executive Committee chair" via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Ray, an aide to Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow and an outspoken progressive with years of campaign work under his belt, handily won election Monday night as Chair of the Leon County Democratic Executive Committee. Ray, a former Florida Politics staffer, was among three candidates for the post and won with 70% of the vote. In brief remarks shortly before the vote, Ray said he was looking forward to moving the party ahead "in a unified manner" and contributing effectively to the cause. "We as Democrats need to be focused, organized, and able to compete again, at our maximum capacity in local elections," Ray said. "In my candidacy, you're getting someone who can do the job, because I've done it before."

—@POTUS: Today is a good day. Today, America takes another step toward equality. Toward liberty and justice not just for some, but for all. Because today, I sign the Respect for Marriage Act into law.

I am honored to have been invited by @POTUS and @FLOTUS to the Respect for Marriage Act bill signing. Unfortunately due to the special session on the most important thing facing Floridians, property insurance, I won’t be able to attend, but progress never stops! 🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈 ⚧️ pic.twitter.com/tvGvSjzREf — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) December 13, 2022

White House officials tell me the Secret Service screened 53-hundred guests to attend the bill signing on the South Lawn for the Respect for Marriage Act. That is a very large event by usual standards. pic.twitter.com/EVkwZFNFsE — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) December 13, 2022

Dark Brandon is ready to protect marriage pic.twitter.com/PKyxVrl9Qa — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) December 13, 2022

…Who has the aux at the WH gay marriage bill signing pic.twitter.com/9Azb0O1P91 — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) December 13, 2022

—@NikkiFried: Property insurance too damn high? Fighting with your insurance company cause they denied your claim? Don’t worry Republicans have solutions for that … even higher premiums and strip away your right to sue. Way to go Fla Republicans! Off to a great start!

—@AnnaForFlorida: This 17-year-old Floridian who lives in Mexico Beach just destroyed the GOP property insurance bill. Wow. Her family is still waiting for relief via Hurricane Michael, and they had to pursue litigation because of it and are still fighting in court. This system is truly broken.

Reagan used to say the 9 scariest words in the English language were: “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”

I think they’re: “I’m a Florida legislator here to give you reform.” This special session looks like a Cat-5 hosing of Floridians.https://t.co/ZhwPcM8JOw — Scott Maxwell (@Scott_Maxwell) December 13, 2022

This is exchange so interesting when considering how pro-insurer Florida Legislature is today. Was not that long ago @anitere_flores was made chair of Senate's top insurance committee, which was controversial at time but feels like another world today pic.twitter.com/ZSt4VLGKEz — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) December 13, 2022

Interesting that DeSantis chose to do this at the exact same time he has the Florida Legislature in Tallahassee passing an overwhelming pro-industry property insurance law. https://t.co/J1c2fKgCnF — Jason Garcia (@Jason_Garcia) December 13, 2022

“Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature are about to leave Floridians at the mercy of their insurance companies” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Florida legislators are back in Tallahassee this week, rushing a 123-page rewrite of the state’s property insurance laws through what is expected to be a three-day Special Session. DeSantis, who urged lawmakers to hold this Special Session, is expected to sign the bill soon after it passes.

This is a sweeping piece of legislation, and it will make a bunch of big changes. The most consequential of those changes will erase what is known as Florida’s “one-way attorney fee” law.

In most lawsuits, each side usually pays for their own lawyers. But Florida’s one-way attorney fee law allows a policyholder who successfully sues an insurance company that refused to pay a claim to make that insurance company pay their legal bills, too.

This law is essentially a slingshot that David can use to fight Goliath. It’s meant to discourage insurance companies from dragging their feet when a policyholder files a claim — and to ensure those policyholders aren’t punished if they must sue to collect.

“It is an undue hardship upon beneficiaries of policies to be compelled to reduce the amount of their insurance by paying attorney’s fees when suits are necessary in order to collect that to which they are entitled,” the Florida Supreme Court once wrote in another opinion addressing Florida’s one-way attorney fee law.

Not surprisingly, insurance companies detest this law. They have been lobbying against it for many years, arguing that the prospect of one-way attorney fees encourages people to sue their insurance company unnecessarily, which drives up costs for everybody else.

“You need to get rid of the scams and the litigation and I’m willing to do that,” DeSantis said. “The Legislature has not been willing to do that thus far. But I’m confident after the election they will.”

“Senate passes hurricane relief package, House panels hear bill” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — The Senate passed hurricane relief legislation, a plan to supply swift tax relief and aid to a storm-ravaged state. After Hurricanes Ian and Nicole struck Florida’s west and east coasts this fall, DeSantis called for a Special Session to cut property taxes on Floridians affected by the storms. The Senate unanimously passed the Legislature’s $751.5 million proposal (SB 4A) without debate Tuesday morning, priming the state for property tax rebates to homeowners whose property was rendered uninhabitable by either storm.

“Senate OKs insurance bailout with no promises for policyholders” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — The Florida Senate rammed through an industry-friendly insurance reform bill in just two days that supporters said would stabilize an ailing market, but opponents argued would rob homeowners of their right to sue over claims disputes and broken contracts. Democrat Linda Stewart voted with the majority of Republicans in the 24-13 vote, while Republicans Ileana Garcia and Erin Grall voted no. “I don’t love it. Plenty of people here don’t like it, but it’s a necessary bill,” Stewart said.

“Senate motors thru toll credit program” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — The Senate has given the green light to a proposal from DeSantis to establish a 50% toll credit for frequent commuters in 2023. Senators voted unanimously Tuesday to pass legislation (SB 6A) creating a toll relief program for drivers that notch 35 transactions a month on their SunPass transponders. Sen. Nick DiCeglie, a freshman Republican, sponsored the bill through the Senate. The House Appropriations Committee will consider its identical version of the proposed legislation (HB 5A), sponsored by Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera Tuesday afternoon.

To watch DiCeglie talk about toll relief, please click on the image below:

“Shifting funds to sister companies hurts Florida insurance industry, GOP lawmaker says” via Lawrence Mower of the Miami Herald — A top Republican lawmaker told colleagues Tuesday that profit-shifting by insurance companies is a “problem” that state regulators need to address. Responding to questions by Democratic lawmakers about insurance companies making big payouts to executives during Florida’s storm-free years, Rep. Tom Leek hinted that the Legislature could be back with added fixes. “I do agree that [insurer affiliates] and offshoring money is a problem, and something [the Office of Insurance Regulation] should be looking at,” Leek told a House committee on the second day of a Special Session to address the state’s property insurance crisis.

“High costs force some homeowners to choose: Drop insurance, sell or leave Florida” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — As Florida’s property insurance market continues to buckle, thousands of homeowners across the state are increasingly choosing to forgo insurance, sell their homes or even leave Florida. That is the conclusion of Tasha Carter, Florida’s insurance consumer advocate, who said Tuesday that she is “in communication with consumers daily who are absolutely worried about losing their homes because they cannot afford their homeowner’s insurance premiums.”

“Is Florida’s top insurance regulator leaving his job?” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — As Florida lawmakers meet in a Special Session to revamp the state’s property insurance market, the state’s top insurance regulator may be headed out the door. Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier told members of the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee on Monday that there was a lot of “continuity” at the state insurance regulatory offices and that regardless of his “status as Insurance Commissioner,” regulators will provide the Legislature this spring with data from property and casualty insurance companies. During a discussion on SB 2A, Sen. Lori Berman said it had come to her attention that Altmaier was “leaving the office very shortly” and asked him about his departure date. But committee Chair Travis Hutson told Berman to stick to questions about SB 2A.

8 a.m. — The Senate convenes a floor Session.

10 a.m. — The House convenes a floor Session.

“DeSantis seeks statewide grand jury over COVID-19 vaccines” via the Miami Herald — DeSantis said he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. DeSantis, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate but suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects. He made the announcement following a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a panel of scientists and physicians.

To watch DeSantis discuss the proposal, please click on the image below:

“DeSantis outflanks Donald Trump on the right with his call for COVID-19 vaccine probe” via Marc Caputo of NBC News — For about a year, Trump’s confidants, advisers and boosters have worried that DeSantis was positioning himself to get to the right of the former President over the issue of COVID-19 vaccines. DeSantis, who is mulling whether to challenge Trump in the 2024 Republican Primary for President, deepened those suspicions Tuesday. The decision by DeSantis to now investigate the vaccines was widely panned by those in Trump’s orbit. “Prior to this, his position was identical to Trump’s, and he advocated the efficiency and safety of vaccines. That’s his record,” said Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to Trump and an outspoken critic of DeSantis.

“Police: Major GOP donor Kent Stermon was reported missing when heart monitor stopped” via Anne Schindler of First Coast News — Stermon, a close ally of DeSantis and a businessperson with enormous political clout, died by suicide last week. As First Coast News has reported, multiple law enforcement sources confirm Stermon was the target of a criminal investigation involving allegations of sexual misconduct at the time of his death. According to a new report obtained by First Coast News, Stermon’s wife reported him missing Thursday after she was notified by Mayo Clinic that his heart monitor had stopped. The report says Stermon was discharged earlier in the day after suffering a stroke on Dec. 5. He is listed as “suicidal/despondent” in the report, which says Stermon told his mother-in-law days earlier that “everyone would be better off without” him.

“Study: Social media chatter praised DeSantis after Midterms, but dogged Trump” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Trump took much of the blame for poor Republican performance in the Midterms. But DeSantis received a lot of credit for solid GOP performance in Florida. “Team Mar-a-Lago could be forgiven for thinking that this showed momentum heading in the right direction which would improve further with a Trump-inspired ‘red wave’ in the Midterms as foretold by the pollsters,” the analysis states. The political group Ready for Ron, which seeks to draft DeSantis into the presidential contest, is already touting the study as a sign momentum is behind the Governor.

“These seven donors each gave DeSantis’ re-election campaign more than $1M” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — In the buildup to DeSantis’ landslide re-election in November, he saw nearly 66,000 donations roll in from across the country. He raised nearly $171 million through his political committee alone. But not all checks were equal, and nearly half the money came from major donors making six-figure contributions. The Friends of Ron DeSantis committee, the Governor’s primary fundraising apparatus, raised $170,926,346 to support his re-election. Since DeSantis’ official candidate account could only receive individual donations of up to $3,000, megadonors turned to the Governor’s PC to offer more significant support.





“House updates committee assignments after Joe Harding resignation” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — The House has updated committee assignments less than a week after Rep. Harding was indicted and resigned following federal fraud charges. Harding, a second-term Republican lawmaker who had sponsored the controversial parental rights legislation during the 2022 Session, had been named a Vice Chair of two committees and a member of four other committees to kick off the new two-year term. However, House Speaker Paul Renner pulled Harding from those committee assignments on Wednesday, and Harding resigned on Thursday, due to the fallout from six felony charges related to allegations of COVID-19 relief fraud.

“Everglades Foundation twists knife: Tom Van Lent disputes atty fees” via Christine Stapleton of The Backstory Blog — A new court filing in a lawsuit the Foundation filed against its former top scientist, Van Lent, shows the Foundation spent a hell of a lot of money this year on legal fees that had nothing to do with restoring the River of Grass. The Foundation wants Van Lent to pay the legal bills for at least seven attorneys at three law firms that it hired to sue him for the return on documents it claimed he “stole” when he quit during a nasty breakup in February. Van Lent’s attorney Michael C. Rayboun is disputing a $50,000 bill that seven attorneys at three law firms racked up for filing just one motion and a 15-minute hearing on the motion.

“Elon Musk’s Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety advisory group” via The Associated Press — Musk’s Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, the advisory group of around 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform. The Council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives Monday night. But Twitter informed the group via email that it was disbanding it shortly before the meeting was to take place.

“Biden signs landmark bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages” via Amy B. Wang of The Washington Post — Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, granting federal protections to same-sex and interracial couples, and marking a milestone in the decadeslong fight for marriage equality. “Today is a good day,” a jubilant Biden declared on the South Lawn of the White House, where thousands of lawmakers, gay rights activists and guests were gathered for the signing ceremony. The Respect for Marriage Act will not force states to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples but will require that people be considered married in any state if the marriage was valid in the state where it was performed.

“Florida Democratic leaders react to Biden signing bill protecting same-sex, interracial marriage” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson said she was “excited” to join her fellow lawmakers and “so many advocates who have fought tirelessly for marriage equality” in witnessing Biden sign the legislation. “Today is one for the history books,” she said. Like many others, Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book took to Twitter to applaud the “landmark legislation.” “Today, we celebrate the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act and the hard-won progress made by LGBTQ Americans,” she said, adding the measure “will enshrine equal rights for ALL married couples in federal law. LOVE wins.!” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the measure “reaffirmed marriage equality and clearly pronounced that love is love.”

“Schumer says he expects omnibus to include electoral count overhaul” via Jim Saksa of Roll Call — Legislation to close loopholes in the formal electoral vote counting process will likely be appended to a must-pass appropriations package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday. Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer gave the clearest sign yet that the bill known as the Electoral Count Reform Act will be tacked on to the annual spending bill that lawmakers are rushing to finalize ahead of the holiday break. “I expect an omnibus will contain priorities both sides want to see passed into law, including more funding for Ukraine and the Electoral Count Act, which my colleagues in the Rules Committee have done great work on,” the New York Democrat said.

“U.S. lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban China’s TikTok” via Reuters — Marco Rubio announced bipartisan legislation to ban China’s popular social media app TikTok, ratcheting up pressure on owner ByteDance Ltd amid U.S. fears the app could be used to spy on Americans and censor content. The legislation would block all transactions from any social media company in or under the influence of China and Russia, Rubio’s office said, adding that a companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives was sponsored by Republican Mike Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi.

“U.S. inflation eased in November, CPI report shows” via Gwynn Guilford of The Wall Street Journal — The Labor Department on Tuesday said that its consumer-price index, a measurement of what consumers pay for goods and services, climbed 7.1% in November from a year ago, down sharply from 7.7% in October. The pace built on a trend of moderating price increases since June’s 9.1% peak, but it remained well above the 2.1% average rate in the three years before the pandemic. Core CPI, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, rose 6% in November from a year ago, easing from a 6.3% gain in October. September’s 6.6% increase was the biggest jump since August 1982. The CPI increased 0.1% in November from the prior month, compared with 0.4% in October. Core CPI rose 0.2% in November, down from 0.3% in October.

“Fusion breakthrough could be climate, energy game-changer” via The Associated Press — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced a “major scientific breakthrough” Tuesday in the decadeslong quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars. Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it, something called net energy gain, the Energy Department said. The achievement will pave the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power, Granholm and other officials said.

“Mike Waltz urges feds to fund NE Florida shoreline projects” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Waltz this week sent a letter to federal officials seeking funding for shore protection and beach renourishment projects in his district. The letter, addressed to Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Conor, highlights five projects within Florida’s 6th Congressional District. “Storm surge from back-to-back hurricanes ravaged our beaches, dunes, and coastal armoring. It’s clear that North Central Florida needs federal Army Corps of Engineers projects to protect our coastal communities,” Waltz said in a news release.

“FTX’s Samuel Bankman-Fried charged by U.S. for ‘scheme’ to defraud” via The Associated Press — The U.S. government charged Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with a host of financial crimes on Tuesday, alleging he intentionally deceived customers and investors to enrich himself and others while playing a central role in the company’s multibillion-dollar collapse. Federal prosecutors say that beginning in 2019 Bankman-Fried devised “a scheme and artifice to defraud” FTX’s customers and investors. He diverted their money to cover expenses, debts, and risky trades at his crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research, and to make lavish real estate purchases and large political donations.

“A moment of truth is fast approaching for both Trump and the DOJ” via Stephen Collinson of CNN — A quickening special counsel probe, now focusing on the alleged attempt to steal Georgia’s election, the climax of the House Jan. 6 Committee and a new trial of pro-Trump Oath Keepers extremists underscore the breadth of attempts to secure accountability over one of the darkest days in modern American history. The ex-President has not yet been charged in either probe, and there is so far no sign that he will be. But the sense that Trump is approaching a moment of maximum legal peril is being driven both by signs of an increasingly aggressive investigation by special counsel Jack Smith and the realities of a calendar that offers limited time for any potential prosecutions before the 2024 campaign is in full swing.

“Despite Trump’s lobbying, McCarthy’s Speaker bid remains imperiled on the right” via Catie Edmondson, Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni of The New York Times — Trump has been working the phones, personally pitching right-wing lawmakers on voting to make U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader he has called “My Kevin,” the Speaker of the House. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, the most outspoken far-right member of his conference, is publicly vouching for McCarthy. The California Republican has made private entreaties and public promises to win over his critics, including floating the impeachment of a member of Biden’s cabinet. And yet, McCarthy has so far been unable to put down a mini-revolt on the right that threatens to imperil his bid for the top job.

“Breaking down the Jan. 6 Committee’s possible referrals — criminal and beyond” via Kyle Cheney and Nicholas Wu of POLITICO — The Jan. 6 select Committee’s final act won’t just include recommendations for criminal charges against allies of Trump. Chair Bennie Thompson implied on Tuesday that the panel was likely to make “five or six” categories of referrals to outside entities for potential misconduct by figures in the former President’s orbit. “Different strokes for different folks,” quipped panel member U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who is leading a subcommittee that will present final recommendations on potential referrals. “Everybody has made his or her own bed in terms of their conduct or misconduct.”

“The Trump Organization lost a secret trial and was held in contempt of court for defying grand jury subpoenas” via Jacob Shamsian of Business Insider — The Trump Organization was held in contempt of court in 2021 after losing a secret one-day trial over its refusal to comply with grand jury subpoenas and court orders. A judicial order showing the Trump Organization’s loss in the case was unsealed on Tuesday, with identifying information redacted. The New York Times confirmed that it referred to the Trump Organization, and details within the order line up with the Trump Organization’s history of defying investigations into its conduct. The judge, Juan Merchan, held the trial on Oct. 7, 2021, after Trump’s company failed to comply with four grand jury subpoenas and three court orders, and issued his ruling on Dec. 8, 2021.

“Fmr. Green Beret Jan. 6 protester convicted for sawed-off shotgun, explosives, more” via American Military News — A jury has found Jeremy Brown, a former Green Beret who joined the “Oath Keepers” group, guilty on six of 10 federal criminal charges stemming from a probe into his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. The decision follows the recent conviction of several Oath Keepers members, including its founder, in what the government argued was an organized conspiracy to stop the certification of Biden’s election.

“Broward Superintendent keeps her job as Board rescinds firing by DeSantis appointees” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright will get to keep her job after the Broward School Board voted to rescind her firing. The Board voted 5-3 to support a proposal from School Board member Jeff Holness to reverse the decision approved on Nov. 14 by a 5-4 vote by appointees of DeSantis. Only one of those five appointed members, Torey Alston, is still on the Board. Three were replaced by elected members and one position is vacant. “I’ve heard the Superintendent is not up for the job. I believe the new Board should have an opportunity to weigh in on that,” Holness said.

“Christi Fraga elected first woman Mayor of Doral, two new Council members win seats too” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Three runoff races in Doral concluded Tuesday with the election of former Miami-Dade School Board member Fraga as the city’s first woman Mayor and two new City Council members, Rafael Pineyro and Maureen Porras, winning seats. With all 11 precincts reporting at 7:57 p.m., Fraga had 54.55% of the vote compared to 45.45% for Claudia Mariaca. Fraga will succeed founding Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez, who in August won election to the Miami-Dade County Commission. In the City Council runoffs, Pineyro defeated Susie Castillo with about 51% of the vote tally to take Seat 1, while Porras topped Ivette González Petkovich for Seat 2 with nearly 52% of ballots cast in her favor.

“DeSantis appoints longtime government lawyer Christopher Green to Miami-Dade County Court” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis is rewarding Miami Assistant State Attorney Green for his nearly three decades as a government lawyer with a judgeship. On Tuesday, DeSantis’ office announced the appointment of Green to the 11th Judicial Circuit Court in Miami-Dade County. He’ll replace Judge Elijah Levitt, who resigned abruptly in September, citing “family matters” requiring a move outside the county. In a ruling last week, a federal judge admonished several current and former prosecutors, including Levitt, for violating the Sixth Amendment guarantees of three men found guilty and sentenced to six years in prison in a 2017 mail fraud case. Former Gov. Rick Scott appointed Levitt to the bench in 2018.

“Coral Gables appoints former Mayor to fill City Commission vacancy” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — The City of Coral Gables appointed former Mayor Jim Cason to fill the Commission seat vacated by Jorge Fors, who ran for the Miami-Dade County Commission District 6 seat and lost last month to Trump-endorsed Kevin Cabrera. “I think that we need to pick somebody who is clearly seasoned and understands and can hit the ground running,” Mayor Vince Lago said during the Commission meeting. “In my opinion, I think the most competent person who can potentially hold the seat for the next six months, who I think has an untarnished and respected view on this issue and on the city, is Mayor Jim Cason.”

“St. Lucie taps County Attorney Dan McIntyre as interim County Administrator” via Olivia McKelvey of the Treasure Coast Newspapers — County Attorney McIntyre will be interim County Administrator until Howard Tipton’s successor is hired. The County Commission Tuesday unanimously appointed McIntyre to the temporary position as it searches for a permanent replacement for Tipton, who resigned Sept. 12 to become Town Manager of Longboat Key in Sarasota and Manatee counties. McIntyre will not be paid more for his time as interim County Administrator. In October, the county hired Colin Baenziger & Associates, the same search firm that helped hire Tipton in 2014, to find its next Administrator. The county will pay the firm up to $35,000. Tipton’s last day is Jan. 12.

“As Broward plans 911 upgrades, it wants results ‘as quickly as possible’” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Within months, technology at the 911 call centers could help dispatchers pinpoint the exact location of a caller in distress. The changes in the works also mean automatic callbacks for those who dial 911 and hang up before getting an answer. These fixes are expected in the first quarter of 2023 for the 911 system, Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine said. The county and the Sheriff’s Office have looked to improve the system amid concerns that, in some instances, residents aren’t getting the help they need. “I want to see us get to this as quickly as possible,” Udine said of the issues faced.

“‘Multiple migrant landings’: Feds report big jump in people coming to Florida from Cuba” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — Border Patrol agents in the Florida Keys are responding to almost nonstop migrant landings this week that continued through Tuesday morning. On Monday, the federal agency reported that arrivals in South Florida are up five times what they were this time last year. “Agents are responding to multiple migrant landings throughout the Keys this morning,” Adam Hoffner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s division chief of Miami operations said.

“‘A worse crisis for us’: Prices up, donations down as food banks struggle to feed the needy” via Lianna Norman of the Palm Beach Post — The holidays are a time for food and family. But food prices are skyrocketing and food banks in Palm Beach County are navigating that hit amid an overall drop in donations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Greg Hazle is the executive director of Boca Helping Hands, a nonprofit that provides food, medical, financial and educational support to families in need. It has seen the demand for its help grow by one-third in recent months. “The kind of response we saw during COVID was much more dramatic than what we’re seeing now,” Hazle said. “I don’t think people feel the same kind of urgency about inflation as they felt about COVID.”

“Miami man bought Lamborghini with federal pandemic funds. Now, he faces prison” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — With a Lamborghini as his ride, Valesky Barosy was living large thanks to federal funds he was accused of stealing from a COVID-19 relief program for struggling businesses. But unlike dozens of others who have been charged with fleecing millions from the government’s pandemic program, the 28-year-old Miami man went to trial instead of striking a plea deal to cut his losses. On Monday, a federal jury quickly found Barosy guilty of nine counts of wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft. He now faces 20 years or more in prison at his sentencing on Feb. 23 before U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith in Fort Lauderdale federal court.

“Volusia Corrections Director Mark Flowers appeals the county’s intent to fire him” via Frank Fernandez and Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County Corrections Director Flowers filed a notice on Monday that he will appeal the county’s plan to fire him and requested a hearing. The notice from Flowers also says that Volusia County appears to have violated a county employment rule by not giving him enough time to appeal. Flowers’ attorney, Kelly Chanfrau, was informed on Thursday that Flowers would be fired, and Flowers received the notice on Friday outlining the county’s reasons for his dismissal. The county’s notice to fire Flowers came the same week Flowers filed a complaint against the county with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“Some beachside Volusia condos could face millions in repairs” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Mike Jeffers is one of many condominium residents in Volusia County trying to navigate a complex and costly storm recovery process — and, like others, he said coastal property owners need help. Jeffers is the treasurer of the Sherwin Condominiums condo association in Daytona Beach Shores. The property sustained over $1.5 million in damage from Tropical Storm Ian and an undetermined amount of damage from Tropical Storm Nicole, he said. Officials have been hauling in the sand at $530 a truckload, with probably about 800 truckloads needed to repair the property. “There’s not enough sand available at $530,” he said.

“OUC bumps power rates 4th time this year, blames natural gas charges” via Kevin Spear of the Orlando Sentinel — While largely ignoring Sierra Club’s “Dirty Truth About OUC” media blitz, the Orlando Utilities Commission formally approved on Tuesday — its fourth hike in a year for electric rates. At the start of this year, OUC was charging $109.50 for residential customers using the nearly average amount of 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity in a month. The rate is now at $137 and will climb to $147 on Jan. 1 because of the utility’s approval. No hikes are expected later in 2023, according to OUC. “This is fuel and it’s a straight pass-through to our customers,” said OUC general manager Clint Bullock.

“Antique Jaguars, Land Rovers roar back to life in Kissimmee” via Trevor Fraser of the Orlando Sentinel — Staring down an empty dead-end street, I press the gas to the floor. The Tesla engine makes an otherworldly hum, even more uncanny coming out of an antique British farm vehicle. “It sounds like the future,” said Scott Walker, co-founder of ECD Automotive Design. Founded in 2013, ECD creates high-end custom builds of classic British Jaguars and Land Rovers. In November, the company opened a 100,000-square-foot production facility off Poinciana Boulevard and invited the Orlando Sentinel to take a tour. The company began over beers when co-founder Tom Humble came to a barbecue at Walker’s Davenport house in a Land Rover Defender.

“Hillsborough’s school boundary plans: closed schools, thousands affected” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — The Hillsborough County school district could close a half dozen schools and use them for other purposes, according to plans released Tuesday after months of development by a consultant. Several more campuses would be partially “repurposed,” meaning they might share space with district offices, preschools, or adult education centers. The scenarios are contained in three proposals for redrawing school attendance boundaries with the goal of improving efficiency. Under the most ambitious option, 24,000 students would be assigned to different schools next year. Some would leave popular schools that have become too crowded. Others would leave schools that have long struggled with low enrollment and poor grades.

“GOP-leaning Pinellas Commission picks Democratic Chair, has first spat” via Jack Evans of the Tampa Bay Times — The Pinellas County Commission has its first Republican majority in nearly a decade, thanks to newcomer Brian Scott’s success in flipping his seat red on Election Day, but its 2023 iteration will still have a Democrat as Chair. Commissioners went along with a seniority-based succession plan in a unanimous vote Tuesday, in the Board’s first meeting with Scott and fellow new addition Chris Latvala, a Republican former state House member. Janet Long is the Commission’s new Chair, succeeding Charlie Justice, a fellow Democrat; both were first elected to the Board in 2012. The Chair runs meetings, works closely with county administrative staff, and makes recommendations on which Commissioners should sit on various boards and committees.

“At St. Petersburg Chabad, a response to antisemitism: ‘Dispel that darkness’” via Tracey McManus of the Tampa Bay Times — Antisemitism has existed for millennia, but documented incidents of hate toward Jewish people are on the rise in Florida. It has prompted groups across Tampa Bay to act, like Chabad Jewish Center of Greater St. Petersburg’s mission to share positivity about their faith. Rabbi Alter Korf urged the group to recast how that dynamic impacts them as Jewish people. “Darkness could define us,” Korf said. “The other option is we become the ones that define it. Defining it meaning dispelling it. The relationship can mean we’re the recipient or we’re the ones projecting light.”

“Hillsborough debris tally from Ian: 630,000 cubic yards, $15 million” via C.T. Bowen of the Tampa Bay Times — Hillsborough County’s cleanup of yard waste from Hurricane Ian is complete and the final tally shows contractors and county crews picked up 630,000 cubic yards of tree limbs and brush. Those 630,000 cubic yards are nearly equivalent to what is collected in a three-year period, the county said in a news release. It also is nearly 60% more debris than originally expected. The county initially expected it to take 30 days to pick up 300,000 to 400,000 cubic yards of debris. By comparison, the county needed up to two months to pick up 860,000 cubic yards of yard waste following Hurricane Irma in 2017, said Kimberly Byer, solid waste director. Last month, Hillsborough Commissioners appropriated $15 million from a disaster reserve account to cover the costs of the cleanup.

“Insurance was out of reach for these hurricane victims. Now they’re digging deep to rebuild” via Clara-Sophia Daly and Camellia Burris of the Bradenton Herald — Crawford Slaughter sat in his favorite chair on his covered porch when the storm hit and blew the roof off. As the rain poured into his home, he drilled holes in the floor so the water would drain instead of flooding his residence. The quick-thinking, 80-year-old Vietnam veteran and his modest home are a testament to the reality that hurricanes don’t just batter coastal areas, the places where Weather Channel reporters stand on a pier in sheets of rain, shouting into a mic. Arcadia, a landlocked city of 7,400 nestled near the Peace River, bisected by U.S. 17, took a hellacious wallop from Hurricane Ian. It is still getting back on its feet.

“FEMA meetings set in Arcadia” via The Arcadian — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is hosting town halls in DeSoto County in the coming days. Three are set to take place. “(The town hall meetings will) provide information about disaster assistance, critical needs, and SBA loans and answer questions from residents,” it said in a news release. The meetings are set for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, First Presbyterian Church, 209 W Hickory St., Arcadia; 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Dec. 17, Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 100 S. Orange Ave., Arcadia; and 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Jan. 7, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1208 E. Oak St., Arcadia.

“City Council approves quick fix to allow homeowners to build higher in the wake of Ian in Naples” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — The Naples City Council has relaxed its rules to allow homes to be built a few feet higher in the wake of Hurricane Ian. At least, some homes. The Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a resolution that will allow some residents to build — or rebuild — higher, based on new flood maps that have yet to be adopted. “Perfect. Now, that gives some relief to our community,” said Mayor Teresa Heitmann after the vote. In some areas of the city, the new flood maps will raise the required elevations for homes by a few feet.

“State Ethics Commission finds ‘probable cause’ Naples Mayor misused her power” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — The Florida Commission on Ethics has found evidence that Heitmann misused her power. In a closed session on Dec. 2, the Commission found “probable cause” the Mayor misused her position when trying to “steer city employees and city resources to investigate non-city related matters” to the benefit of herself and a friend and failed to disclose a gift of legal services valued in excess of $100 as required by law. The Commission did not find that Heitmann violated a Florida constitutional amendment “prohibiting abuse of office to obtain a disproportionate benefit.” To do so, it would have needed to find a “wrongful intent” to gain a special benefit “inconsistent with the proper performance” of her public duties.

“Port Charlotte Middle School building reopening Jan. 4” via Nancy J. Semon of the Port Charlotte Sun — Charlotte County Public School officials received an early Christmas present Tuesday when they learned that Port Charlotte Middle School will be ready to open for the new year. Of all the Charlotte County schools damaged by Hurricane Ian, PCMS was the worst struck. Officials worried the school might have to be torn down and rebuilt, or repairs could take several months. Assistant Superintendent Jeff Harvey provided the Charlotte County Public School Board with an update on repairs to the district’s 21 schools at Tuesday morning’s workshop. Harvey said the school won’t have to be replaced. “Students will be back after Christmas break,” he said. That’s Jan. 4.

“Trial for Adam Soules begins as he pleads for charges to be dropped, alleging insanity” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press — The man accused of murdering the Fort Myers Beach library director nearly four years ago wrote to Lee Circuit Judge Margaret O. Steinbeck begging for the charges to be dropped, saying he’s recovered, just days before his trial was slated to start. The trial for Soules, 40, of Lehigh Acres, accused of fatally stabbing Leroy Hommerding to death started Tuesday with jury selection. Soules wrote a letter addressed to Steinbeck requesting the dismissal of all charges, alleging four years of “abuse and neglect” at the Lee County Jail. “Been taking meds every day and stopped hearing voices,” his written note to Steinbeck reads in part.

“Sarasota school district surprises 2022-23 Teacher of the Year finalists” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Timothy Ferguson was giving the morning news announcements at Garden Elementary when the Venice school’s students, teachers and staff snuck out of the building to the outside pavilion to surprise him. When he opened the door, Ferguson was met with cheers, high-fives, and a bouquet of flowers to go with his Teacher of the Year award. “I’m deeply honored and deeply appreciative,” Ferguson said. In partnership with the school district, the Education Foundation of Sarasota County organized surprise Teacher of the Year announcements Monday to honor the district’s 2022-23 winners from elementary, middle and high school levels.

“James Antun, Darron Ayscue claim wins in Fernandina Beach City Commission runoffs” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — The only Fernandina Beach City Commissioner running for re-election didn’t get there, as chiropractor Antun defeated Mayor Mike Lednovich in the Commission runoffs for Seat 4. In Seat 5, vacated by Vice Mayor Len Kreger, firefighters’ union president Ayscue proved victorious over City Planning Advisory Board member Genece Minshew. “From the bottom of my heart I want to thank you for turning out the vote today and putting us over the finish line,” Antun said through social media after county officials posted the preliminary results. “Almost 39% turnout in a runoff is amazing!” Lednovich, blocked by city rules from running again for Mayor, led with 44.7% of the vote to Antun’s 33.4% in the first round of voting in November in his attempt to continue representing Seat 4.

“Panama City Commission approves new boundaries for the city’s four wards” via Nathan Cobb of The Panama City News Herald — Panama City Commissioners on Tuesday approved an ordinance to rezone the city’s four wards to account for how each has changed during the past decade. The shifts were based on population changes reported by the 2020 U.S. Census. Officials have said the discrepancies between the wards were sparked by Category 5 Hurricane Michael, which hit the Panhandle in October 2018 and leveled areas of Panama City. Following the storm, there were regions of the city that experienced significant dips in population, while the population of others increased.

—“Second police shooting in Jacksonville within 24 hours leaves another suspect critical” via Scott Butler of the Florida Times-Union

—“Pensacola backs affordable housing plan at old Baptist Hospital campus” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal

“Amelia Island tourism rides successful year into holiday season” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — The numbers are looking good for Nassau County’s tourism economy. There were more than 758,000 visitors in the Fiscal Year 2022, a 14.4% increase year-over-year. That resulted in more than $909,000 of economic impact, which was a 27.2% increase year-over-year. “An important thing about those statistics is that even though occupancy grew, the economic impact had a percentage rate of growth more than double, just for visitation,” said Gil Langley, president and CEO of the Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), at a meeting this week of the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners.

“Why I’m getting more libertarian every day” via David French of The Dispatch — In politics, we confront the want/needs conflict all the time. In a democracy we tend, over time, to get what we want. Our nation’s bloated federal government, for example, is the result of generations of accumulated wants made real. Even our dysfunctional Congress is a product of a public that actually seems to want a “parliament of pundits.” They often like to see their representatives waging the culture war at the top of their lungs.

Americans from both political parties seem to want greater government intervention in the economic and cultural life of the nation, while we need less.

The evidence of the popular desire for more government is everywhere, and the idea that the two parties have fundamentally different ideas of the ideal reach and limits of government power seems antiquated. To be sure, they’d use government power differently, but they’re both in love with the potential of government to shape the economy and — critically — change the culture.

For example, here’s what I wrote about DeSantis:

“Discontent with social media moderation policies, he signed a social media censorship bill that’s been blocked by a federal court of appeals. Angry at corporate and academic wokeness, he signed an expansive ‘Stop WOKE Act’ that limits the free speech rights of private corporations and university professors.”

That’s what a big-government culture war looks like. Indeed, a key sign of the conservative shift on civil liberties is the embrace of laws purporting to ban critical race theory in red-state legislatures across the land. A focus on restricting speech is a huge flip. Previous red-state legislative efforts focused on protecting free speech on campus, not punishing the expression of ideas that Republicans find offensive.

The bad news is that Republicans and Democrats are very wrong about each other.

“Florida property insurance market will take time to turn around” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — The House and Senate begin with nearly identical bills, a strong indication there won’t be many substantial changes to what Republican Party leaders have already decided is the best course forward. Something else businesses and homeowners shouldn’t expect: lower rates. The most optimistic assessment is it will take “years” for the market to stabilize. It turns out, paradise has become hard to insure. As a whole, the changes are wide-ranging and more definitive than some previous attempts at addressing runaway insurance rates. Most, though, favor the insurance companies, who are often criticized for crying poor but refusing to release financial and other data.

“Here’s a better solution to hurricane insurance” via Thomas Cook for the Tampa Bay Times — It is impossible for insurance companies to accurately forecast how much hurricane damage will occur on their covered properties during the next 12 months. What we need is a system to fairly allocate the actual costs of hurricane damage to property owners after the fact. We need to change it into a damage-financing problem rather than a hurricane-prediction problem. One way would be to create a designated mutual insurer for Florida windstorm property damage. The policyholders own mutual insurance companies. In years when an excess premium is gained, the money is held in reserve for the policy owners for future claims or paid out to them in dividends.

“The Republicans need a reckoning” via Thom Nichols of The Atlantic — The near miss of the Midterms seems to have generated a certain amount of complacency about the ongoing threat to the American system of government. Many of our fellow citizens are well aware of the dangers posed by conspiracy theorists, election deniers, and other assorted enemies of the Constitution. And I cannot blame people for becoming numb: You can watch Paul Gosar or Taylor Greene spouting off paranoia only so many times. But we cannot ignore recent developments. Only a few days ago, Taylor Greene took the stage at the New York Young Republican Club gala and said, “I want to tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that” — the Jan. 6 insurrection — “we would have won. Not to mention, it would’ve been armed.” Gosar posted and then deleted a tweet supporting Trump’s call for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution. These are not examples from the fringe.

“DeSantis takes his authoritarian ambitions to the next level” via Bess Levin of Vanity Fair — DeSantis said during a news conference that he has petitioned his state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to “crimes and wrongdoing” related to the lifesaving shots. What kind of “crimes and wrongdoing” does DeSantis want investigated? His petition suggests he believes that anyone who recommended people receive the lifesaving vaccine must have been financially compensated to do so. While some people cynically believe that the highly educated DeSantis does not actually think vaccines are bad and that he’s only taking this position to appeal to the anti-vax crowd, people close to him insist that is truly not the case, and that DeSantis is actually this stupid.

“With success of Artemis I, when will NASA fly Artemis II?” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — With Orion safe back on Earth, the last and most important tests of the Artemis I mission have been completed, but there are still miles to travel and months of data sifting to go before NASA will target an Artemis II launch date. While the latest announced timeline for that flight is no earlier than May 2024 — only 18 months away — NASA officials after Sunday’s successful landing kept referring to a two-year turnaround between Artemis I and II, which would put its launch closer to the end of 2024. The uncrewed Orion capsule splashed down Sunday in the Pacific Ocean to complete its 25 1/2-day mission that launched from Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 16.

“Cops for Christmas initiative to help more than 200 Port Orange kids in need” via Brenno Carillo of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Since its creation in 2020, the Cops for Christmas initiative in Port Orange has helped more than 400 kids in need with toys, clothes and other holiday donations. This year, Officer Wayne Jean and local nonprofit Spouses Backing the Blue — the group behind the effort — are hoping to brighten the Christmas holiday for more than 200 children. “Giving is the ultimate act of love, to me,” Jean said in an interview. “There’s no greater act.” Jean, a Port Orange police officer for 11 years, founded the nonprofit, which started in 2017 with the mission to “support law enforcement, their families, and the community that we serve as law enforcement officers.”

“What’s the most popular Christmas movie in Florida?” via Daisy Ruth of WFLA — From iconic classics like “It’s A Wonderful Life” to the years-old debate of whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie, there’s no shortage of holiday-themed movies to enjoy throughout December. But what Christmas movie do Floridians like the most? According to the lifestyle discovery platform “Wishlisted,” it’s “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

“Ho, ho, no: TSA says holiday travelers can/can’t carry on these seasonal items” via Mark H. Bickel of the Fort Myers News-Press — Just like Santa Claus, people who will travel with gifts and other holiday goodies this month need to check their carry-on list twice. The TSA has covered just about everything when it comes to the holidays. While wrapped presents aren’t prohibited, the TSA website highly encourages travelers to keep their presents unwrapped in case TSA officers need to inspect them. Whether it’s gingerbread cookies or other sugary treats, pretty much anything goes. While it’s not required, the TSA recommends you consider removing your food from your carry-on bags and placing it in a separate bin.

“Husband hurls Christmas tree at wife after she asks him to help cook, Florida cops say” via Madeleine List of the Miami Herald — A man threw a Christmas tree at his wife during an argument after she asked him to help make dinner. The argument escalated after the woman put a spoon in the sink, accidentally splashing the man with water, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested the 52-year-old man at his home in Fruitland Park at about 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, the report says. He faces multiple counts, including domestic battery.

“Old Florida Christmas celebrates simple joys of life” via Virginia Johnson of Spectrum News — In the 1800s, Christmas for Florida’s new settlers looked a lot different from today’s Yuletide celebrations. The Manatee County Historical Park hosts its annual Old Florida Christmas this weekend, and you can step into the past. “Just bringing back the simplicity of Christmas celebrations of years ago,” said Karla Szekeres, the park’s Event and Engagement Coordinator. The date they go back to is about 1887. The person helping transport children? Allyson O’Leary. She’s the Education and Volunteer Coordinator. “What kids will be making is a faux stained-glass window,” said O’Leary.

“Here are your historical chances of having a white Christmas” via Linda Lam of Weather.com — In meteorology, a white Christmas occurs when there is at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. It doesn’t have to be snowing on the holiday for that to happen. There isn’t much territory outside the Mountain West, the far northern tier, and northern New England where the odds of a white Christmas are greater than 50%. Christmas 2021 had the third-lowest snow cover in the Lower 48 in the last 10 years, with just 26.6% of the contiguous U.S. experiencing a white Christmas.

Celebrating today are state Rep. David Borrero, Julie Ingoglia, Kyra Jennings, Judge Terry Lewis, Dinah Voyles Pulver, former Rep. David Santiago, and Ian Whitney.

