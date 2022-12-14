Another top administrator leaves state’s biggest health care agency

Another high-ranking official at the state’s largest health care agency is leaving her post. Julie Madden, Agency for Health Care Administration Deputy Secretary of Operations, is retiring.

Madden is one of three Deputy Secretaries at the health care agency. She has oversight of several large program areas including financial services, human resources, general services, purchasing and contract Administration, information technology (IT) and administration of the Florida Health Care Connections (FX) Program.

Mike Magnuson, Director of the FX Program, announced Madden’s departure — as well as AHCA Secretary Simone Marstiller’s exit — from the agency at an FX Executive Steering Committee meeting Wednesday morning. Both Madden and Marstiller serve on the 15-member executive steering committee.

“We are losing a couple of key figures to our FX team. I am not exactly sure how that’s going to work out,” Magnuson said. He noted that Marstiller and Madden had worked together in the early 2000s on the consolidation of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s computer and phone systems as well as its business operations.

That gave the tandem “an understanding of what we are trying to accomplish,” Magnuson said of the efforts underway to scrap the state’s current Medicaid IT architecture, known as the Florida Medicaid Management Information System, or FMMIS,and convert it to the FX system.

In addition to working with Marstiller at AHCA and DBPR, Madden also worked with Marstiller while she was the Secretary at the Department of Juvenile Justice, a post she held just prior to Gov. Ron DeSantis naming Marstiller AHCA Secretary in February 2021.

“We are almost like a package deal,” Marstiller said only half jokingly of her and Madden’s longtime professional relationship.

Marstiller submitted her resignation letter Nov. 9, the day following DeSantis’s re-election. Marstiller has been a longtime state employee and even had a stint as an appellate court judge, but she also has worked as a lobbyist for Gunter.

Turnover following General Elections is not unusual. But a new six-year lobbying ban, slated to go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, appears to be expediting some resignations.

The ban was first approved by voters in 2018. During the 2022 Regular Session, state legislators passed a law that made it clear what executive branch officials were covered by the ban and created penalties for someone found violating the new ban.

Current law only requires top state officials to wait two years before they can lobby their former employer. The new ban also contains a much wider prohibition on lobbying, so former agency heads are not only blocked from lobbying their former employer, but are also banned from lobbying the Legislature.

Most of the departures that have been announced to date are at the Secretary level, such as Marstiller and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

But senior level administrators also impacted by the lobbying ban are beginning to resign.

After a lengthy regulatory career, and a stint in Citizens Property Insurance Corp., Susanne Murphy announced last week she was stepping down from the OIR. Murphy joined the Tallahassee-based insurance regulatory law firm, Meenan P.A.

Florida Politics reported that Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier also may be leaving his position before the lobbying ban takes effect in the next several weeks. During discussion on SB 2A this week, Sen. Lori Berman said it had come to her attention that Altmaier was “leaving the office very shortly” and asked him about his departure date.

But committee Chairman Travis Hutson told Berman to stick to questions about SB 2A.