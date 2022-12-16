Clearwater becomes 13th Florida city to commit to 100% clean and renewable energy by 2040

Clearwater has become the 13th Florida city to commit to 100% clean and renewable energy in its city operations by 2040 and citywide by 2050, with unanimous City Council approval of a resolution stating its goals.

“Our city staff has done incredible work to put us on a very strong financial path to realize these types of goals. We are already realizing significant savings with our energy efficiency programs, and we’re on track to save much more with solar projects,” Clearwater City Council member Kathleen Beckman said. “It is exciting to see our Greenprint 2.0 emission goals be joined with clean electricity goals and financial savings. A win-win!”

As part of the resolution, Clearwater took a strong leadership stance, emphasizing equity, public health and frontline worker communities within their sustainability goals.

The Thursday resolution directs “all departments to build inclusive and sustainable economic opportunities and mitigate related losses; and provide regional leadership to address equity in climate, energy, and related public health issues.” The City has committed to working across all departments to achieve those benchmark goals.

“This step forward shows that Clearwater wants their community to be a strong leader in the fight for a just and equitable transition to 100% clean and renewable energy, and that the City is committed to moving in the direction of a sustainable future for all,” Clean Energy Organizing Manager for the Sierra Club Brooke Alexander said.

Other cities that have made the clean energy pledge include Orlando, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Tallahassee and Gainesville. The cities are part of a more than 180-city cohort nationwide.