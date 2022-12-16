December 16, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Clearwater becomes 13th Florida city to commit to 100% clean and renewable energy by 2040

Peter SchorschDecember 16, 20222min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools

2024Headlines

Ron DeSantis tops Donald Trump in 2024 poll of Tennessee Republicans

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis promises constitutional carry will finally come to Florida

clean energy
The City Council unanimously passed a resolution that also emphasizes equity.

Clearwater has become the 13th Florida city to commit to 100% clean and renewable energy in its city operations by 2040 and citywide by 2050, with unanimous City Council approval of a resolution stating its goals.

“Our city staff has done incredible work to put us on a very strong financial path to realize these types of goals. We are already realizing significant savings with our energy efficiency programs, and we’re on track to save much more with solar projects,” Clearwater City Council member Kathleen Beckman said. “It is exciting to see our Greenprint 2.0 emission goals be joined with clean electricity goals and financial savings. A win-win!” 

As part of the resolution, Clearwater took a strong leadership stance, emphasizing equity, public health and frontline worker communities within their sustainability goals.

The Thursday resolution directs “all departments to build inclusive and sustainable economic opportunities and mitigate related losses; and provide regional leadership to address equity in climate, energy, and related public health issues.” The City has committed to working across all departments to achieve those benchmark goals.

“This step forward shows that Clearwater wants their community to be a strong  leader in the fight for a just and equitable transition to 100% clean and renewable energy, and that the City is committed to moving in the direction of a sustainable future for all,” Clean Energy Organizing Manager for the Sierra Club Brooke Alexander said.

Other cities that have made the clean energy pledge include Orlando, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Tallahassee and Gainesville. The cities are part of a more than 180-city cohort nationwide.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJane Castor announces $230K on hand for re-election

nextGov. DeSantis appoints real estate executive Clair Pease to fill vacant Bay County Commission seat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories