LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber to launch first television ad, ‘American Dream’

Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber is launching her first television ad for her 2023 mayoral bid, entitled, “The American Dream.”

The ad will air Saturday during the Las Vegas Bowl between the Florida Gators and Oregon State.

The 30-second spot, funded by Cumber’s Jax First Political Committee, highlights the incumbent Republican City Council member’s background and experience as an elected official.

“My dad escaped communist Cuba in search of freedom in America,” Cumber opens in the ad alongside images of her walking with her father. “Thanks to the values he taught me, I’ve been blessed to live the American Dream.”

The ad then goes on to tout her experience, including building a transportation business and creating jobs. She founded a transportation consulting business, Leanna Cumber & Associates, which provides advice on innovative infrastructure financing and relationship building at the federal, state and local levels.

The ad also touts Cumber’s work as a teacher and advocate for domestic violence survivors. Cumber previously managed a shelter for abused women and started a domestic violence legal clinic.

“On the City Council, I’m fighting to cut taxes and keep our community safe,” Cumber closes in the ad. “Together, we can build a brighter future for Jacksonville.”

No. 27 ranked Florida will play No. 14 Oregon State Saturday in a matchup sure to draw significant viewership in the Jacksonville area, with UF’s home town located just 72 miles southwest of downtown Jacksonville.

Cumber, a Republican in her first term on Council, is one of several candidates vying to replace term-limited Mayor Lenny Curry next year. Her GOP competition includes Jax Chamber CEO Daniel Davis and second-term Jacksonville City Council member Al Ferraro.

As of the end of November, Cumber had already well surpassed the $3 million mark in fundraising. She also has powerful backing from former City Council presidents and a coalition of local faith leaders, including former presidents William Bishop, Jack Webb, Scott Wilson and Dick Kravitz, as well as faith leaders James and Terresa White, Steve Wilson, Phillip Mercer and Michael J. Hawk.

Other endorsers include Jacksonville City Council colleague Randy DeFoor, Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland and the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, among others.