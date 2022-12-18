Michael Gottlieb takes up effort to base Florida’s electoral votes on popular vote

An effort will continue to have Florida award its Electoral College votes for President based on the popular vote.

Rep. Michael Gottlieb, a Davie Democrat, filed his first bill of the new legislative term. The Agreement Among the States to Elect the President by National Popular Vote (HB 53) would join Florida in a multi-state compact and change how the nation’s chief executive is decided every four years.

Gottlieb’s picking up an effort championed for years by former Rep. Joseph Geller, an Aventura Democrat who could not seek re-election last year thanks to term limits.

“We should follow the will of the voters,” Gottlieb said.

The bill would mark a change in how Florida determines its slate of Electoral College members each year. Right now, state parties submit slates to cast Florida’s electoral votes for President, and those electors cast votes for whoever wins the statewide election for President. The winner-takes-all system is like that used in most states.

Gottlieb’s bill as written would award all the state’s votes to whoever won the national popular vote for President, but the change notably would only go into effect if enough states adopted such a system to guarantee a candidate’s victory in the Electoral College.

Notably, 15 states already passed laws making it part of a compact. Those states collectively represent 195 Electoral College votes. But since it takes 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidential election, none of those states yet use the national popular vote to award electors. Florida in the 2024 presidential election will have 30 electoral votes.

Of note, the South Florida lawmaker is taking up the issue at a time when there’s a movement afoot to put more power in the hands of state Legislatures when it comes to choosing electors. After the 2020 Election, some loyalists to former President Donald Trump argued legislatures should have the ability to override state popular votes on who should receive electoral votes for President. The theory was a key part of a legal strategy considered by Trump’s attorneys after the 2020 Election that suggested Legislatures from swing states won by Democrat Joe Biden approve alternative slates of electors. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis notoriously suggested such a course after the 2020 vote went to Biden; Trump notably won Florida and a Republican slate of electors awarded the state’s electoral votes to Trump per existing law.

Gottlieb said the most important aspect of the bill, in his mind, is that the vote of the people decides where Florida’s electoral votes go.

“The Electoral College in the state of Florida will follow the popular vote,” he said, “not the will of the Legislature, not the will of the Governor.”

As it happens, Gottlieb prefers the state’s votes still go to the winner of the state even if that’s not the winner of the national vote. That ensures Florida’s importance as a swing state.

But he said he is taking up the national vote bill to ensure the popular vote reigns supreme, despite what happens within Legislatures and how case law develops.