Meloscene brings the future of VR music tech to CES 2023

Meloscene, a company that provides virtual music studios for musicians to create, collaborate and monetize their creative within the metaverse, is showcasing its latest product — the first virtual reality platform focused on music creation — at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas Jan. 5-8.

The new product, SceneKey, is a virtual reality interface allowing artists to create and experience music in a new way. There, artists and fans can immerse themselves in virtual studios and interact with their favorite songs and musicians.

It’s designed to import music from real instruments into VR in real time. The product is available to artists from all skill levels and allows them to plug their instrument or microphone into the SceneKey to access the virtual recording studio.

The product allows musicians to write, record share and perform music with anyone around the globe using a cutting-edge virtual platform that includes music studios, venues and various social spaces.

The Meloscene booth will be located in Eureka Park at the Venetian Expo, Hall G in booth No. 61500 and will have SceneKey available to view and learn more about.

Meloscene was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. Its target platform is the Oculus Quest 2. The company is currently in its pre-launch phase and is in its pre-seed phase of funding.