Former head of public defender group, top state government staffer Kristina Wiggins dies in crash

Kristina Wiggins, 48, the former executive director of the Florida Public Defender Association and a former top staffer at numerous state agencies over the last 20 years, died Sunday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Tallahassee.

An incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol shows a 48 year-old woman died following a crash on Bannerman Road. At 8:27 p.m. the vehicle veered off the road “for unknown reasons” and hit a culvert and some trees before coming to a rest in a ditch on the shoulder of the road, the report states. No other cars were involved in the incident.

The report doesn’t identify the driver, but an FHP spokeswoman forwarded the incident report upon request from Florida Politics for information on the crash involving Wiggins on Bannerman Road. She was pronounced dead on the scene. According to the report, she was wearing a seatbelt.

Wiggins worked for the last two years at Tallahassee Community College as an operations director. She told LobbyTools in 2012 she started her career at the Florida Department of Education but moved her family to Ohio. A lifelong Floridian who did not enjoy the cold, Wiggins and her family returned to Florida and DOE.

She later worked in the Legislature, first in the House Committee on Domestic Security and Energy and then for three years in the Florida Senate Environmental Preservation and Conservation Committee.

In 2012, at 37, she was named deputy secretary at the Florida Department of Health and helped lead a reorganization of the agency after the passing of HB 1263 that year. Later, Wiggins served as Chief of Staff at the Agency for State Technology from 2014-2017 before leaving to take the helm at the FPDA. She left the public defenders group in 2020 before heading to TCC.

Wiggins has two children, a daughter who is a freshman at the University of Florida and a high school-aged son.

“We are all devastated,” said Andrew Wiggins, her ex-husband. “She was a devoted mother to Katherine and Gavin.”