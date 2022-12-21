December 21, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. Ron DeSantis sets HD 24 Special Election to replace Joe Harding
The feds slam Joe Harding just days before a Special Session. Joe Harding image via AP.

Gray RohrerDecember 21, 20223min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Marie Woodson to host Haitian Independence Day in Hollywood for second consecutive year

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

U.S. to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine

220224-joe-harding-jm-1454-3a38d5
The HD 24 Primary is set for March 7. The General Election will take place May 16.

Joe Harding, the former House member who resigned his seat this month after being indicted for wire fraud related to an alleged COVID-19 business loan scheme, won’t be replaced in the Legislature until after next year’s Legislative Session.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Wednesday setting dates for the House District 24 Special Election to replace Harding, with the Primary taking place March 7 and the General Election held May 16. Session is set to end May 5.

Harding, an Ocala Republican, was indicted on federal charges that he fraudulently applied for a loan from the Small Business Administration for businesses that were inactive until December 2020. Congress established the loan program to help businesses meet payroll while workers were required to be home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

He resigned Dec. 8 and his trial could also begin in May.

The HD 24 seat covers the central and southern portion of Marion County, including part of Ocala, and is likely to remain in Republican control.

Harding attracted headlines earlier this year as the sponsor of the Parental Rights in Education bill, which opponents dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” because it prohibits instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and only in an “age appropriate manner” in later grades.

Harding was first elected in 2020, defeating Republican Russ Randall 70% to 30% in the Primary and going on to beat Democrat Barbara Byram 65%-35% in the General Election. He did not face opposition this year and was automatically reelected at the end of qualifying in June.

House Speaker Paul Renner had assigned Harding to the PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee, the Judiciary Committee, the Civil Justice Subcommittee and the Local Administration, Federal Affairs and Special Districts Subcommittee and was named vice chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee. Renner named his replacements on those panels earlier this month.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHoyt Prindle officially launches campaign for Tampa City Council

nextDonald Trump tops Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence in Indiana 2024 poll

2 comments

  • More Hypocrisy

    December 21, 2022 at 12:25 pm

    Wow, only 3 months away. It’s shocking (!) that our hypocritical governor didn’t wait 10 months like he did when it was a South Florida dem-leaning congressional seat!

    DeSantis will never be elected president. This “rules for thee but not for me” attitude and partisan nonsense may fly in Florida, but it will go over like a lead balloon in the swing states.

    Reply

  • Rebecca

    December 21, 2022 at 1:21 pm

    Why do Republicans keep getting caught committing fraud?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
2022 in review: How Gov. DeSantis flipped the U.S. House
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more