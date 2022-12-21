Donald Trump tops Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence in Indiana 2024 poll

Fresh polling from Indiana suggests Donald Trump would have little trouble winning that state’s Republican Presidential Preference Primary in 2024.

A survey that put the former President’s name in a hypothetical field with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, who is from Indiana, showed Trump with almost as much support as the other two combined. Trump had 39% support, 11 points ahead of DeSantis’ 28%, and triple Pence’s 13%. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley had 3% support, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had just 1% backing.

The Bellwether Research and Consulting poll of 390 likely voters was conducted Dec. 11-17. The pollsters identify clear splits in support that have been replicated in other states: Trump is the blue collar pick, while DeSantis is the darling of those with more formal education.

“In the presidential contest, Donald Trump’s image has taken a hit with Republicans recently. More than a third of Republicans in the state say they are less favorable toward him — including 56% of seniors! Even so, Trump leads the Republican primary ballot — for now — ahead of Hoosier Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump’s support is driven by non-college educated Republicans. Among those with a college degree, DeSantis leads,” the analysis affirms.

The Indiana survey drops amid an increase in favorable polls for the former President, as memories are potentially fading after the GOP wipeout nationally on Election Day, which was blamed on Trump in some quarters.

A McLaughlin survey Dec. 9-14 showed Trump winning both in a crowded field and a head-to-head with DeSantis by more than 20 points in each case.

A second recently released poll from Cygnal, conducted Dec. 12-14, shows Trump just five points ahead of DeSantis in a crowded field.

A Morning Consult poll released Wednesday affirmed that trend, with Trump scoring 48% in a crowded field, 15 points ahead of DeSantis in second place.