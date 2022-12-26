December 26, 2022
Techy kid ‘Tonies’ to unveil new lineup at CES 2023

CES TONIES
New products will include the Sleepy Friends collection to help kids get to sleep.

Tonies, audible action figures that include top names such as Disney characters, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol, is launching its 2023 lineup of products at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Jan. 5-8.

The products offer a kid-safe media platform and library with content from Disney, Sesame Street, National Geographic, Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, and more, and including award-winning original content. 

The company was recognized as one of FastCo’s most innovative companies in 2021. 

Its new lineup, the Sleepy Friends collection, launches in March. It’s designed to help parents and caregivers navigate tough bedtime routines with their toddlers using a holistic portfolio including ambient lighting and soothing music with the Night Light Tonie. 

The company’s Toniebox system is designed for young children and promotes independent learning and play that kids can enjoy with or without parental supervision.

The system works by placing a Tonie figure on the Toniebox for instant playback. It includes just two buttons for volume control and kids can tap either side of the box to select tracks and tilt the box to fast forward or rewind. 

The box doesn’t require internet connectivity and lasts up to seven hours on a single charge. 

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch

