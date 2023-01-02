ROYBI to debut first intelligent, immersive edutainment metaverse at CES 2023

ROYBI Inc., a creator of children’s intelligent educational robots and digital content, is expanding its footprint into immersive learning.

The company plans to debut its first-ever intelligent digital platform at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Jan. 5-8.

The company is launching its new virtual world, RoybiVerse, to bring its product line into the metaverse and edutainment space.

Its new platform is one of the world’s first intelligent edutainment metaverses aimed at revolutionizing how individuals educate, learn and collaborate. ROYBI has held numerous focus groups with businesses and users, finding the future of learning is in the metaverse.

The company’s vision is to create robust edutainment, rather than passive learning. Its content model ensures every member, whether a tutor or a learner, can personalize content and reach incentives to continue learning, earning and interacting.

The RoybiVerse is virtual reality enabled and compatible and will host virtual education experiences for all ages. It’s expected to launch by mid-2023. The company expects its audience to include K-12 and higher education.

The company is presenting live demonstrations on virtual reality headsets at CES Unveiled on Jan. 3 at Venetian Eureka Park at Booth #60452.

ROYBI’s mission is to create the ultimate virtual platform to provide educational impact for students of all ages.

The company also creates educational robots and digital content for children. Its ROYBI Robot earned recognition from Time Magazine after its launch in 2020. It was also named to the Top 200 EdTech Start-ups in North America by HolonIQ.