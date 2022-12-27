Attorney General’s Office seeks permanent injunction against two hot tub companies

The owner of two hot tub and spa cover companies is in hot water himself. The state Attorney General’s Office filed suit this week in Pinellas County against the companies, Affordable Spas and Coverlex, and their owner, Alejandro Flores-Ramirez.

The permanent injunction is because of an alleged, running practice of taking orders and then never delivering, or only delivering much later than initially promised. The companies “deceived consumers with fake fast-delivery estimates and expedited shipping fees.” This led to more than $90,000 taken from customers.

“Consumers expected prompt delivery and excellent service due to representations by Affordable Spa Covers and Coverlex, yet often received their orders months later than expected — if the orders arrived at all,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “My Consumer Products Division is taking action to stop these deceptive practices.”

An investigation discovered Affordable Spa Covers sold Coverlex products and advertised fast, free shipping. People rarely received their products as promised, and those who sought refunds typically didn’t get them.

“Consumer complaints reveal that since the beginning of 2018, the advertised delivery time frames have steadily increased from four to six weeks to 12 to 16 weeks,” according to the complaint.

“However, regardless of the advertised time frame, at all times relevant to this action, the Defendant Enterprise routinely failed to meet these delivery deadlines and consistently took well over 16 weeks to deliver the products. Multiple consumers reported purchasing a product from the Defendant Enterprise over a year ago and still have not received it, nor have they received a refund.”

People typically paid $74.99 for expedited shipping, and a $150 cancellation fee when they inevitably get tired of waiting, the investigation revealed.

In addition to the permanent injunction against the businesses, the Attorney General’s Office is also looking for court-ordered civil penalties in the tens of thousands of dollars.