Analysts name Farm Share No. 1 food bank in U.S.

A new analysis pegs Farm Share as the top food bank in the entire country, followed closely by partner organization Midwest Food Bank, which nabbed the No. 7 ranking.

The list comes courtesy of 24/7 Wall St. The site, which features financial news and commentary, looked at rankings compiled by Charity Navigator, a charity oversight organization.

Farm Share is a 501(c)(3) organization which helps distribute food to those in need. The organization has several warehouses throughout Florida.

And despite its name, Midwest Food Bank also does work in Florida, a piece of its partnerships with dozens of food charities across the South.

“Farm Share is humbled to have been ranked as the No. 1 food bank in America. This is a testament to our hardworking and mission-driven employees,” said Farm Share CEO Stephen Shelley.

“We are also grateful to be joined in the national Top 10 rankings by one of our great food bank partners in Florida, Midwest Food Bank. Together we have worked hand in hand to fight food insecurity and respond to statewide disasters such as the COVID-19 pandemic and most recently Hurricane Ian. Florida is blessed to have two great independent food banks working collaboratively to lead the fight against hunger throughout the state.”

Charity Navigator analyzes organizations by looking at their impact; their accountability and financial measures; their culture and their leadership. Those metrics helped rate food banks such as Farm Share, then 24/7 Wall St. broke any ties by looking at “the share of annual spending that goes directly toward the programs that are the primary purpose of the organization.”

In addition to Shelley’s remarks, leaders of Midwest Food Bank also celebrated the organization’s high ranking.

“Midwest Food Bank appreciates the partnership with Farm Share. It is truly a blessing to work with an organization that adheres to the highest of standards! We applaud Farm Share for their achievements and look forward to serving together for the foreseeable future!” said Karl Steidinger, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Florida.

“Midwest Food Bank continues to provide food and relief to those in need,” added Eric Hodel, CEO of Midwest Food Bank.

“In 2022, that need increased due to inflationary costs that put pressure on households. And that need hit home for our Florida division located in Fort Myers with the devastation caused by hurricane Ian. I am thankful for the MFB’s ability to quickly respond and appreciative of the volunteers and donors who help fuel our mission forward.”