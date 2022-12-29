GreenStreet EV Inc. heads to CES 2023

GreenStreet EV Inc. will make its first appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show at the 2023 convention Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas.

The company is bringing its mission to permanently change mobility and make driving more sustainable to the biggest tech event of the year.

The company plans to unveil its 3-wheel, all-electric “Autocycle” to the global tech community. Attendees can check out GreenStreet’s first EV prototype at booth #10876.

“CES is the most important and impactful innovation event of the year, and it’s the perfect place to debut our first prototype to the world,” GreenStreet CEO Duane Hughes said. “Our goal with the GreenStreet Autocycle is to create a faster, safer, and more enjoyable experience than our gasoline contemporaries.”

The GreenStreet Autocycle is designed to be both better for the environment and provide a better ride. It combines the excitement of a tourer with the practicality of a daily commuter.

“We are excited to get journalists behind the wheel of the GreenStreet Autocycle and will begin scheduling ride-and-drives during the show,” GreenStreet COO Dietrich Sneideraitis said.

Due to its three-wheel design, the Autocycle is classified as a motorcycle by the U.S. Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which allows the vehicle to reach market more quickly at a fraction of the price.

The vehicle is slated to go to market in 2024.

It will provide an up to 250-mile range on a single charge and, like many EVs, boasts a thrilling 0-60 time of just six seconds. The three-wheeler tops out at 80 miles per hour.

With a low center of gravity and superior handling and turning, GreenStreet touts its first prototype as a thrill to drive. The Autocycle also includes Hub Motor Technology for smooth delivery and torque; anti-collision software and integrated roll bar structure for safety; and zero carbon output and noise pollution.

GreenStreet EV is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and is a start-up geared toward electric vehicle technology.