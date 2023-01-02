January 2, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Latest on the House legislative staffing merry-go-round

Phil AmmannJanuary 2, 202315min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

CES 2023: Noras Performance shows off award-winning maritime rescue device

2024Headlines

2024 contest presents hurdles for both major parties

FederalHeadlines

Max Frost to ‘couch surf’ as Washington housing woes continue

funfair__ghosts__merrygoround_by_abbyarcanine
The big wheel keeps on turning.

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — on and off — the Florida House legislative merry-go-round.

On: Judeline Clenord is in as administrative support for the House Health & Human Services Committee and its subcommittees.

On: Misty Pearson is in as administrative lead on the Education & Employment Committee.

On: Keva Stenson is in as administrative support in the House Agriculture & Natural Resources and PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittees.

On: Michelle Sampson is in as administrative support to the House Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee.

On: Emma Pilcher is in as administrative support to the House State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee.

On: Michelle Barker is in as administrative support to the Education & Employment Committee.

On: Margarita Mejia is in as administrative lead to the Infrastructure Strategies Committee.

On: Julia Ramirez is in as administrative support to the Judiciary Committee.

On: Amie Marks is in as administrative support to the House Commerce Committee.

On: Samantha Sullivan is in as legislative aide, and Max Scott is in as district aide, to DeFuniak Springs Republican Rep. Shane Abbott.

On: Dana Wolfe is in as district aide to Hillsborough County Republican Rep. Danny Alvarez.

On: Victoria Estrada is in as legislative aide, and Joseph Melendez is in as district aide, to Windermere Republican Rep. Carolina Amesty.

On: Pamela Newton is in as legislative aide, and Sandra Lewis is in as district aide, to Orlando Democratic Rep. Bruce Antone.

On: Anna Reagan is in as legislative aide to Jacksonville Republican Rep. Jessica Baker.

On: Nicole Kennedy is in as legislative aide, and Crystal Cassidy is in as district aide, to Apopka Republican Rep. Doug Bankson.

On: Robb Marcantonio is in as district aide and Darryl Boyer is in as legislative aide to Deltona Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby.

On: Nicolas Frevola is in as legislative aide to Miami Beach Republican Rep. Fabián Basabe.

Out: Brian Broad is out as a district aide to Lithia Republican Rep. Mike Beltran.

On: Ron Ogden is in as district aide to Pinellas County Republican Rep. Kimberly Berfield.

On: Matt Collins is in as legislative aide, and Debbie Plotts is in as district aide, to Jacksonville Republican Rep. Dean Black.

On: Sunny Aggarwal is in as legislative aide and Susan Aguirre is in as district aide to Vero Beach Republican Rep. Robbie Brackett.

On: RaShon Young is in as legislative aide, and Rylie Gay is in as district aide, to Ocoee Democratic Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis.

On: Rachel Barnes is in as legislative aide, and Anne Bell is in as district aide, to Lakeland Republican Rep. Jennifer Canady.

On: Eva Sazonova is in as district aide to Delray Beach Republican Rep. Mike Caruso.

On: Brian Bees is in as district aide to Boynton Beach Democratic Rep. Joseph Casello.

On: Noah Bennett is in as legislative aide, and Connie Villiers-Furze is in as district aide, to Dania Beach Democratic Rep. Hillary Cassel.

On: Will Shedden is in as legislative aide, and Andrea Campos is in as district aide, to St. Petersburg Democratic Rep. Lindsay Cross.

On and off: Delaine Smith is in as legislative aide and Ja’Bryel Jones is in as district aide to Jacksonville Democratic Rep. Kimberly Daniels.

On: Varrol Bailey is in as legislative aide to Sunrise Democratic Rep. Lisa Dunkley.

On: Nicholas Roch is in as legislative aide, and Hilda Quintero is in as district aide, to Fort Myers Republican Rep. Tiffany Esposito.

Out: Maria Bozo is out as district aide to Miami Lakes Republican Rep. Tom Fabricio.

On: Chicarla Williams Pye is in as legislative aide to Tallahassee Democratic Rep. Gallop Franklin II.

On: Janice Kinsler is in as legislative aide to Miami Democratic Rep. Ashley Gantt.

On: Angelimarie Arana is in as legislative aide to Miami Republican Rep. Alina Garcia.

On: Andres Montero is in as legislative aide, and Stephen Caruso is in as district aide, to Highland Beach Republican Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman.

On: Eleanor McDonough is in as legislative aide, and Jackie Gomez-Tejeda is in as district aide, to Orlando Democratic Rep. Rita Harris.

On: Malik Moore is in as legislative aide to Tampa Democratic Rep. Dianne Hart.

On: Alyssa Nienhuis is in as legislative aide, and Tanya Rivera is in as district aide, to Spring Hill Republican Rep. Jeff Holcomb.

On: Luke Midura is in as legislative aide to Seminole Republican Rep. Berny Jacques.

On and off: Samantha Sullivan is out as a legislative aide, and Ranay Willis moved from district aide to legislative aide, in Winter Haven Republican Rep. Sam Killibrew’s office.

On: Alejandro Florez and Diana Joaquin Mejia are in as district aides to Orlando Democratic Rep. Johanna López.

On: Ale Marchesani is in as legislative aide to Miami Republican Rep. Vicki Lopez.

On and off: Peter Lissarrague is out, and Colin Kirkland is in, as legislative aides to Dover Republican Rep. Lawrence McClure.

On: Joel Ramos is in as legislative aide to Naples Republican Rep. Lauren Melo.

On: Destiny Davis is in as district aide to Jacksonville Republican Rep. Kiyan Michael.

On: Teresa Williams-Elam is in as district aide to Jacksonville Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon.

On: Joseph Katz is in as legislative aide to Palm City Republican Rep. Toby Overdorf.

On and off: ShawnDale Goddard replaced Leota Wilkinson as district aide to Palatka Republican Rep. Bobby Payne.

On: Michael Alpert is in as district aide to Lake Mary Republican Rep. Rachel Plakon.

On: Victor Martinez is in as legislative aide, and Daniel Elliott is in as district aide, to Orlando Republican Rep. Susan Plasencia.

On: Olivia Canto is in as district aide to St. Petersburg Democratic Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby.

On: William Ponsoldt is in as legislative aide, and Teri Mitze is in as district aide, to West Palm Beach Republican Rep. Rick Roth.

On: Dustin Holloway is in as legislative aide; Chancer Teel and Ashley Jeffrey are in as district aides, to Navarre Republican Rep. Joel Rudman.

Off: Jennifer Harrison is out as legislative aide to Escambia County Republican Rep. Michelle Salzman.

On: Mercedes Fonseca is in as legislative aide, and Peter Vivaldi is in as district aide, to St. Cloud Republican Rep. Paula Stark.

On: Alex Crispin is in as legislative aide, and Becky Zizzo is in as district aide, to Dade City Republican Rep. Kevin Steele.

On: Nancy Bowers is in as district aide, and Marlon Diaz is in as legislative aide, to Wildwood Republican Rep. John Paul Temple.

On: Duncan DeMarsh is in as legislative aide, and Beri Bastian is in as district aide, to Port Orange Republican Rep. Chase Tramont.

On: Nick Carper is out as legislative aide to Tampa Democratic Rep. Susan Valdes.

On and off: Manuel Olave is in as district aide; John Considine is in, and Clint Streicher replaced John Considine as legislative aides to Wellington Democratic Rep. Katherine Waldron.

On: Jackson Damon is in as legislative aide, and Amanda Geltz is in as district aide, to Montverde Republican Rep. Taylor Yarkosky.

On: Trotter Duce is in as district aide to New Port Richey Republican Rep. Brad Yeager.

Post Views: 0

Phil Ammann

Phil Ammann is a Tampa Bay-area journalist, editor and writer. With more than three decades of writing, editing, reporting and management experience, Phil produced content for both print and online, in addition to founding several specialty websites, including HRNewsDaily.com. His broad range includes covering news, local government, entertainment reviews, marketing and an advice column. Phil has served as editor and production manager for Extensive Enterprises Media since 2013 and lives in Tampa with his wife, visual artist Margaret Juul. He can be reached on Twitter @PhilAmmann or at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHere are the Top 10 most important health care stories of 2022

nextLegislature gears up for 2023 Session with interim meetings this week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories