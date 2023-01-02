Latest on the House legislative staffing merry-go-round

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — on and off — the Florida House legislative merry-go-round.

On: Judeline Clenord is in as administrative support for the House Health & Human Services Committee and its subcommittees.

On: Misty Pearson is in as administrative lead on the Education & Employment Committee.

On: Keva Stenson is in as administrative support in the House Agriculture & Natural Resources and PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittees.

On: Michelle Sampson is in as administrative support to the House Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee.

On: Emma Pilcher is in as administrative support to the House State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee.

On: Michelle Barker is in as administrative support to the Education & Employment Committee.

On: Margarita Mejia is in as administrative lead to the Infrastructure Strategies Committee.

On: Julia Ramirez is in as administrative support to the Judiciary Committee.

On: Amie Marks is in as administrative support to the House Commerce Committee.

On: Samantha Sullivan is in as legislative aide, and Max Scott is in as district aide, to DeFuniak Springs Republican Rep. Shane Abbott.

On: Dana Wolfe is in as district aide to Hillsborough County Republican Rep. Danny Alvarez.

On: Victoria Estrada is in as legislative aide, and Joseph Melendez is in as district aide, to Windermere Republican Rep. Carolina Amesty.

On: Pamela Newton is in as legislative aide, and Sandra Lewis is in as district aide, to Orlando Democratic Rep. Bruce Antone.

On: Anna Reagan is in as legislative aide to Jacksonville Republican Rep. Jessica Baker.

On: Nicole Kennedy is in as legislative aide, and Crystal Cassidy is in as district aide, to Apopka Republican Rep. Doug Bankson.

On: Robb Marcantonio is in as district aide and Darryl Boyer is in as legislative aide to Deltona Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby.

On: Nicolas Frevola is in as legislative aide to Miami Beach Republican Rep. Fabián Basabe.

Out: Brian Broad is out as a district aide to Lithia Republican Rep. Mike Beltran.

On: Ron Ogden is in as district aide to Pinellas County Republican Rep. Kimberly Berfield.

On: Matt Collins is in as legislative aide, and Debbie Plotts is in as district aide, to Jacksonville Republican Rep. Dean Black.

On: Sunny Aggarwal is in as legislative aide and Susan Aguirre is in as district aide to Vero Beach Republican Rep. Robbie Brackett.

On: RaShon Young is in as legislative aide, and Rylie Gay is in as district aide, to Ocoee Democratic Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis.

On: Rachel Barnes is in as legislative aide, and Anne Bell is in as district aide, to Lakeland Republican Rep. Jennifer Canady.

On: Eva Sazonova is in as district aide to Delray Beach Republican Rep. Mike Caruso.

On: Brian Bees is in as district aide to Boynton Beach Democratic Rep. Joseph Casello.

On: Noah Bennett is in as legislative aide, and Connie Villiers-Furze is in as district aide, to Dania Beach Democratic Rep. Hillary Cassel.

On: Will Shedden is in as legislative aide, and Andrea Campos is in as district aide, to St. Petersburg Democratic Rep. Lindsay Cross.

On and off: Delaine Smith is in as legislative aide and Ja’Bryel Jones is in as district aide to Jacksonville Democratic Rep. Kimberly Daniels.

On: Varrol Bailey is in as legislative aide to Sunrise Democratic Rep. Lisa Dunkley.

On: Nicholas Roch is in as legislative aide, and Hilda Quintero is in as district aide, to Fort Myers Republican Rep. Tiffany Esposito.

Out: Maria Bozo is out as district aide to Miami Lakes Republican Rep. Tom Fabricio.

On: Chicarla Williams Pye is in as legislative aide to Tallahassee Democratic Rep. Gallop Franklin II.

On: Janice Kinsler is in as legislative aide to Miami Democratic Rep. Ashley Gantt.

On: Angelimarie Arana is in as legislative aide to Miami Republican Rep. Alina Garcia.

On: Andres Montero is in as legislative aide, and Stephen Caruso is in as district aide, to Highland Beach Republican Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman.

On: Eleanor McDonough is in as legislative aide, and Jackie Gomez-Tejeda is in as district aide, to Orlando Democratic Rep. Rita Harris.

On: Malik Moore is in as legislative aide to Tampa Democratic Rep. Dianne Hart.

On: Alyssa Nienhuis is in as legislative aide, and Tanya Rivera is in as district aide, to Spring Hill Republican Rep. Jeff Holcomb.

On: Luke Midura is in as legislative aide to Seminole Republican Rep. Berny Jacques.

On and off: Samantha Sullivan is out as a legislative aide, and Ranay Willis moved from district aide to legislative aide, in Winter Haven Republican Rep. Sam Killibrew’s office.

On: Alejandro Florez and Diana Joaquin Mejia are in as district aides to Orlando Democratic Rep. Johanna López.

On: Ale Marchesani is in as legislative aide to Miami Republican Rep. Vicki Lopez.

On and off: Peter Lissarrague is out, and Colin Kirkland is in, as legislative aides to Dover Republican Rep. Lawrence McClure.

On: Joel Ramos is in as legislative aide to Naples Republican Rep. Lauren Melo.

On: Destiny Davis is in as district aide to Jacksonville Republican Rep. Kiyan Michael.

On: Teresa Williams-Elam is in as district aide to Jacksonville Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon.

On: Joseph Katz is in as legislative aide to Palm City Republican Rep. Toby Overdorf.

On and off: ShawnDale Goddard replaced Leota Wilkinson as district aide to Palatka Republican Rep. Bobby Payne.

On: Michael Alpert is in as district aide to Lake Mary Republican Rep. Rachel Plakon.

On: Victor Martinez is in as legislative aide, and Daniel Elliott is in as district aide, to Orlando Republican Rep. Susan Plasencia.

On: Olivia Canto is in as district aide to St. Petersburg Democratic Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby.

On: William Ponsoldt is in as legislative aide, and Teri Mitze is in as district aide, to West Palm Beach Republican Rep. Rick Roth.

On: Dustin Holloway is in as legislative aide; Chancer Teel and Ashley Jeffrey are in as district aides, to Navarre Republican Rep. Joel Rudman.

Off: Jennifer Harrison is out as legislative aide to Escambia County Republican Rep. Michelle Salzman.

On: Mercedes Fonseca is in as legislative aide, and Peter Vivaldi is in as district aide, to St. Cloud Republican Rep. Paula Stark.

On: Alex Crispin is in as legislative aide, and Becky Zizzo is in as district aide, to Dade City Republican Rep. Kevin Steele.

On: Nancy Bowers is in as district aide, and Marlon Diaz is in as legislative aide, to Wildwood Republican Rep. John Paul Temple.

On: Duncan DeMarsh is in as legislative aide, and Beri Bastian is in as district aide, to Port Orange Republican Rep. Chase Tramont.

On: Nick Carper is out as legislative aide to Tampa Democratic Rep. Susan Valdes.

On and off: Manuel Olave is in as district aide; John Considine is in, and Clint Streicher replaced John Considine as legislative aides to Wellington Democratic Rep. Katherine Waldron.

On: Jackson Damon is in as legislative aide, and Amanda Geltz is in as district aide, to Montverde Republican Rep. Taylor Yarkosky.

On: Trotter Duce is in as district aide to New Port Richey Republican Rep. Brad Yeager.