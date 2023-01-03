January 3, 2023
Latest on the Senate legislative staffing merry-go-round

Phil AmmannJanuary 3, 2023

The big wheel keeps on turning.

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — on and off — the Senate legislative merry-go-round.

On: The Senate Majority Office added John Spencer Wallace as Press Secretary and James Hart as an administrative assistant.

On: John Hinchee is in as legislative analyst for the Senate Majority Office.

On: Jay Ferrin is in as senior policy adviser for agriculture, environment, government oversight, ethics and elections for the Office of Senate President.

Off: Cathy Schroeder is out as deputy staff director for the Senate Minority Office.

On: Dustin Paulson is in as legislative analyst for the Senate Minority Office.

Off: With the conclusion of President Wilton Simpson’s term, Brooks Timmons, a longtime aide to Simpson, has left the Office of Senate President.

On: Jennifer Hrdlicka is in as senior policy adviser for economic development, infrastructure and security for the Office of Senate President.

On: Lauren Jones is in as senior policy adviser for criminal justice and judiciary for the Office of Senate President.

On and off: Charlotte Jerrett replaced Jennifer Hrdlicka as staff director for the Appropriations Committee on Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development.

On and off: Amanda Stokes replaced Lauren Jones as staff director of the Committee on Criminal Justice.

On: Julie Brass is in as administrative assistant for the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government.

On: Amanda Fountain is in as administrative assistant for the Appropriations Committee on Education.

On: Renita Hayes is in as administrative assistant for the Committee on Commerce and Tourism.

On: Secret Williams is in as administrative assistant for the Committees on Education Postsecondary and Education Pre-K-12.

On: Tom Yeatman is in as staff director for the Committee on Fiscal Policy.

On: Jessie Harmsen was promoted to deputy staff director for the Committee on Governmental Oversight and Accountability.

On: Daniel Looke is in as deputy staff director and Anhar Al-Asadi is in as administrative assistant for the Committee on Health Policy.

On: Michele Ingram is in as administrative assistant for the Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, Space and Domestic Security.

On: Tatiana Warden is in as administrative assistant for the Committee on Community Affairs.

On: Holly Sagues is in as deputy staff director for the Committee on Education Pre-K -12.

On: Terrance Riggins is in as an administrative assistant, and Sarah Naf Biehl is in as deputy staff director, for the Committee on Ethics and Elections.

On: Kara Lucas is in as district aide to Bartow Republican Sen. Ben Albritton.

On: Anders Gutierrez is in as legislative aide to Hialeah Gardens Republican Sen. Bryan Avila.

On: Daniel Delagrange is back as a legislative aide to Boynton Beach Democratic Sen. Lori Berman.

On: Leisa Wiseman is in as legislative aide to Plantation Democratic Minority Leader Sen. Lauren Book.

On: Robert Vogan and Zack Brodersen are in as legislative aides to Lake Mary Republican Sen. Jason Brodeur.

On: Alian Collazo and Arian Monzon are in as legislative aides to Miami-Dade Republican Sen. Alexis Calatayud.

On: Ted Veerman is in as legislative aide to Tampa Republican Sen. Jay Collins.

On: Gari Savage and Mary Summers are in as legislative aides to Jacksonville Democratic Sen. Tracie Davis.

On: Lauren Wilson and Ashley Wilson are in as legislative aides to St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Nick DiCeglie.

On: Marty Mielke and Sharon Stewart are in as legislative aides to Fort Pierce Republican Sen. Erin Grall.

On: Ian Nolan is in as legislative aide to Melbourne Republican Sen. Debbie Mayfield.

Damon Vitale is in as legislative aide to Gainesville Republican Sen. Keith Perry.

On: Olivia Callari is in as legislative aide to Broward Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo.

On and off: Malcolm Sommons is in, and Kersti Myles is out, as a legislative aide to West Palm Beach Democratic Sen. Bobby Powell.

On: Nicholas Carper is in as legislative aide to St. Petersburg Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson.

On: Stephen Huddleston is in as legislative aide to Tallahassee Republican Sen. Corey Simon.

On and off: Devin Bleich is in, and Weston Funcheon is out as legislative aide to Orlando Democratic Sen. Linda Stewart.

On: Beatriz Marte is out as legislative aide to Kissimmee Democratic Sen. Victor Torres.

Phil Ammann

Phil Ammann is a Tampa Bay-area journalist, editor and writer.

