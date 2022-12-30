CES 2023: EFI Automotive previews automatic EV recharging solution

EFI Automotive is giving consumers a sneak preview of a new technology that will allow electric and hybrid vehicles to charge up automatically.

The French company did not provide further details on the ins and outs of its new solution, instead inviting CES attendees to swing by its showcase in Hall West of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the Jan. 5-8 trade show.

“This innovation is suitable for all types of vehicles, light and commercial, and all brands,” the company said in a news release.

The company added that the new charging solution will be on display “on the stand of a major global car manufacturer of which EFI Automotive is a partner.”

EFI Automotive is a well-known company in the automotive industry. It was founded 80 years ago with its first products being cloth-insulated electrical wires.

Over the years, EFI started directing its attention toward vehicles with the invention of the Bougicord lighting cable, which was launched in the early 1960s and then adapted to ignition wires.

It now produces electrical connectors, sensors, activators, actuators and other components needed by all types of auto manufacturers.

EFI Automotive has facilities across the globe, including production and sales offices in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, France, Germany, Turkey, China and Japan.