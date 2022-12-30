CES 2023: Altia CloudWare helps GUI teams work while they wait

Altia is showing up to CES 2023 with a new cloud-based Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) solution that allows developers to test-drive their graphical user interface experience on popular embedded hardware from anywhere in the world.

Altia CloudWare aims to solve a major bottleneck in GUI development. Currently, developers face long lead times for test hardware, making it hard for them to see how well their applications work on the hardware they are being designed for.

“Altia’s real-world understanding of the challenges of embedded system setup, configuration and validation inspired the development of Altia CloudWare,” said Altia VP of engineering Michael Hill.

“We wanted to give our users the ability to rapidly access embedded systems as if they are sitting on their own desks — without the hassle associated with hardware and software management. We have achieved this with CloudWare.”

With CloudWare, developers will be able to access test hardware for multiple platforms within minutes so they can benchmark and test their project.

Since it is a cloud-based service, CloudWare is especially geared toward GUI development teams that are spread across the globe. Each member of a distributed team is able to work with the same hardware-software stack, eliminating the risks of disparate software versioning, configuration or compiler installation.

Additionally, because the hardware is in the cloud, teams can continue working while they wait for their hardware to be manufactured and shipped, enabling them to meet their product development schedules so that their GUI will be ready as soon as the hardware is in their hands.

The Altia team will be showing off Altia CloudWare at their Renaissance Hotel exhibitor suite at CES 2023. CES attendees interested in a demo of Altia CloudWare can request a meeting with Altia at www.altia.com/ces. Potential customers may also sign up for an online demo on Altia’s website.