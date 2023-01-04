January 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rematch on deck for Jacksonville sheriff’s race in 2023
Lakesha Burton and TK Waters.

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 3, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Spencer Roach undergoes emergency surgery

FederalHeadlines

Kevin McCarthy fails in marathon votes for Speaker, not giving up

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 1.3.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Waters Burton SBS
Lakesha Burton's back for round 2 against T.K. Waters.

After losing by nearly 10 points in November’s special election for Jacksonville Sheriff, Democrat Lakesha Burton is back for another try for the office in 2023.

Burton filed Tuesday to run again for Jacksonville sheriff against incumbent Republican T.K. Waters, setting up a rematch in March on the city’s regular election cycle.

Waters was elected to fill a vacancy created by Mike Williams, who resigned amid a reported residency violation, and replaced interim sheriff Pat Ivey, who was appointed at the same time Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Burton.

Fundraising was strong for both candidates in 2022, with Waters wresting the advantage from Burton by the end of the campaign.

Between his campaign account and A Safer Jacksonville for All political committee, he raised more than $2.3 million during the campaign. Burton raised more than $1.8 million for her own account and her Make Every Voice Count political committee.

Advertisement

Burton had to spend more of her money to get to the General Election than did Waters, as three Democrats were running in the August Primary, with Waters the sole Republican in the field.

Ultimately, however, despite crossover endorsements that included Jacksonville First Lady Molly Curry and significant donor support from Republicans, Burton couldn’t overcome an uninspired Democratic turnout.

The internal politics of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) were against her. She balked at attending a Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) debate.

Weeks later, defeated Democrat Ken Jefferson, who came very close to winning the Sheriff’s election in 2015, would endorse Waters at the FOP HQ.

The brass joined the union in disrespecting Burton. Interim Sheriff Pat Ivey objected to Burton displaying JSO-branded gear in her ads.

Burton had never ruled out running again for the office, and Waters will now have to prepare to defend the spot he just won amid what has been very active fundraising for other campaigns already, notably the big-dollar race for mayor.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKevin McCarthy fails in marathon votes for Speaker, not giving up

nextSpencer Roach undergoes emergency surgery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories