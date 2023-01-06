January 6, 2023
Personnel note: Trent Morse joins Mercury as SVP
Congrats to Trent More for bringing his considerable talents to mercury.

Trent-768x768
He will work in the firm's Florida and Washington, D.C. offices.

Global bipartisan public strategy firm Mercury has hired Trent Morse as a Senior Vice President in their Florida and Washington, D.C. offices focusing on government affairs and political consulting.

“Trent’s wealth of knowledge and experience in federal and state government will prove essential as he helps our clients navigate the complex political landscapes of Florida and D.C.,” said Mercury Partner Ashley Walker. “We are excited to welcome Trent to the Mercury family and for the exceptional work he will provide to our clients.”

Morse has served in a number of roles in the federal government including: White House Liaison at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Senior Policy Advisor to the Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; and as a Special Assistant at the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Before coming to Washington, Morse held positions at the Florida Department of Transportation and a prominent transportation and infrastructure holding company, where he worked in corporate development.

“I am thrilled to join the talented team of public affairs strategists at Mercury and look forward to delivering wins for our clients,” Morse said.

His broad political experience includes multiple campaigns on the federal and state level, and external affairs in the Florida Governor’s Office. Morse is originally from Tampa and received his bachelor’s degree and law degree from Florida State University.

