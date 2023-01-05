Last Call for 1.5.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The road to Speaker of the House runs through Florida.

For the third day in a row, the new Republican majority’s internecine war has resulted in a stalemate. While most of the party is lining up behind California U.S. Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy, he is still several votes shy of the necessary 218 votes.

(Note: All House members currently bear the title of “Rep.-elect” until a new Speaker is chosen, and members are sworn in).

You can blame — or praise, maybe — the Florida delegation for the drama.

U.S. Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz is leading the charge for the Never Kevins, vowing that he was ready to vote all night, all week, all month, and never for that person.”

Notably, he nominated former President Donald Trump for the job during the seventh round of voting. There is no rule that requires the Speaker to be an elected Representative.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep.-elect Byron Donalds continues to be the go-to protest nominee. He peaked at 20 votes and continued to score in the high teens on Thursday through multiple rounds of voting.

That places him in a distant third place behind McCarthy and U.S. Rep.-elect Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic Leader.

It’s unclear how long the leadership battle will continue. It marks the first time in 100 years a Speaker hasn’t been elected on the first ballot. It’s not the longest delay, however. In 1851, it took two months and 133 votes to name a Speaker.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“He’s not John Boehner. He didn’t throw you all that disagreed with him out on your cans and say, ‘I don’t want to hear from you.’”

— U.S. Rep.-elect Brian Mast, nominating Kevin McCarthy for Speaker.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights