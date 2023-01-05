January 5, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Matt Gaetz votes for Donald Trump for House Speaker
Matt Gaetz and Donald Trump.

Jacob OglesJanuary 5, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate enviro approps priorities laid out, include Land Acquisition Trust Fund

FederalHeadlines

Scott Franklin, Cory Mills, Michael Waltz say Speaker delay could hurt national defense

Federal

Kevin McCarthy compromises boost odds in House Speaker vote

matt gaetz trump
He cast the only vote for the former President.

U.S. Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz has switched his vote for Speaker and supported former President Donald Trump.

(Note: All House members currently bear the title of “Rep.-elect” until a new Speaker is chosen and members are sworn in).

On a seventh ballot for Speaker, the Fort Walton Beach Republican for the first time broke from a pattern of voting with a block for a single alternative to U.S. Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy.

Gaetz in three separate votes Wednesday supported U.S. Rep.-elect Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, along with 19 other members.

The day prior, he supported U.S. Rep.-elect Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, on three votes for the job, one time after nominating the unwilling vote-getter in a speech on the floor.

House rules allow the nomination of anybody for the job of Speaker, though at no point in history has the chamber been placed in charge of someone who wasn’t elected to serve in the body.

Frequently, protest votes have gone to outsiders, including for Trump. On Tuesday, U.S. Rep.-elect Andy Harris, a Maryland Republican, cast a lone vote for former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a New York Republican.

This marked the first vote in seven ballots for Speaker in the 118th Congress that went to someone never elected to the House. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, suggested in a Fox News interview she may nominate Trump.

Of note, there has been a theory pushed in far right media since the 2020 election that Trump could become Speaker, a position third in line to the presidency, and then could return to the White House if President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were to vacate their respective offices.

With all votes in on the seventh ballot, Gaetz was the only person to vote for Trump for Speaker.

The seventh vote for Speaker went similar to prior ones, with all Democrats supporting U.S. Rep.-elect Hakeem Jeffries of New York. Most of the GOP caucus supported McCarthy, with one member voting present and 19 voting for Donalds.

While McCarthy has negotiated heavily with members of the House Freedom Caucus in recent days, his relationship with Gaetz has been particularly acrimonious. Gaetz has repeatedly called on McCarthy to drop out of the race, even calling for the Architect of the Capitol office to stop the California Republican from operating out of the office.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate enviro approps priorities laid out, include Land Acquisition Trust Fund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories