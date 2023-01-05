Matt Gaetz votes for Donald Trump for House Speaker

U.S. Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz has switched his vote for Speaker and supported former President Donald Trump.

(Note: All House members currently bear the title of “Rep.-elect” until a new Speaker is chosen and members are sworn in).

On a seventh ballot for Speaker, the Fort Walton Beach Republican for the first time broke from a pattern of voting with a block for a single alternative to U.S. Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy.

Gaetz in three separate votes Wednesday supported U.S. Rep.-elect Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, along with 19 other members.

The day prior, he supported U.S. Rep.-elect Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, on three votes for the job, one time after nominating the unwilling vote-getter in a speech on the floor.

House rules allow the nomination of anybody for the job of Speaker, though at no point in history has the chamber been placed in charge of someone who wasn’t elected to serve in the body.

Frequently, protest votes have gone to outsiders, including for Trump. On Tuesday, U.S. Rep.-elect Andy Harris, a Maryland Republican, cast a lone vote for former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a New York Republican.

This marked the first vote in seven ballots for Speaker in the 118th Congress that went to someone never elected to the House. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, suggested in a Fox News interview she may nominate Trump.

Of note, there has been a theory pushed in far right media since the 2020 election that Trump could become Speaker, a position third in line to the presidency, and then could return to the White House if President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were to vacate their respective offices.

With all votes in on the seventh ballot, Gaetz was the only person to vote for Trump for Speaker.

The seventh vote for Speaker went similar to prior ones, with all Democrats supporting U.S. Rep.-elect Hakeem Jeffries of New York. Most of the GOP caucus supported McCarthy, with one member voting present and 19 voting for Donalds.

While McCarthy has negotiated heavily with members of the House Freedom Caucus in recent days, his relationship with Gaetz has been particularly acrimonious. Gaetz has repeatedly called on McCarthy to drop out of the race, even calling for the Architect of the Capitol office to stop the California Republican from operating out of the office.