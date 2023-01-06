Last-ditch Jacksonville redistricting appeal fails in 11th Circuit

With days to go before qualifying begins for Jacksonville’s 2023 elections, the federal 11th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with a lower court, and denied a request for stay on the map installed last month.

The city had appealed a lower court decision to institute a redistricting map, which was provided by plaintiffs suing to stop the maps the City Council passed last year.

Friday’s ruling from the 11th Circuit discounted the city’s chances of succeeding on the merits on appeal, saying, “(B)ased on what we have been able to review and digest in the short time available since the motion to stay was filed, the City has not made a strong showing that the district court’s factual findings about racial gerrymandering in the proposed interim remedial plan are clearly erroneous.”

The appellate decision means that the City Council will ultimately have failed in not one but two tries to impose a map of its liking.

Judge Marcia Morales Howard rejected the first map passed because of its “unnecessary racial segregation” and then rejected a second map passed by the Council because of its “failure to address Jacksonville’s 30-year history of racial gerrymandering, the effects of which remain firmly embedded in the Remedial Plan.”

She chose to adopt instead the third version of a map from the plaintiffs in the lawsuit challenging the City Council map, one rejected out of hand by the City Council redistricting committee earlier this year, but without any contention from the city it was “unconstitutional or unlawful.”

Though Howard rejected the city’s position, the city held out hope that the 11th Circuit Court, dominated by appointees of former President Donald Trump, would reverse the lower court decision. That hope was unfounded, however, with the appellate decision affirming lower court guidance.

The Council walked largely the same ground in its second process as it did in the first, with moves to protect incumbents, particularly Democrats, a consideration which was primary for the Council in the so-called Maroon 3E Fix map that was ultimately advanced but, per Howard, “failed to actually remedy the effects of the racial gerrymandering discussed in the Court’s Preliminary Injunction Order.”

Though Duval County has a Democratic plurality, Republicans have had a supermajority on the City Council, in no small part due to five at large seats. That GOP advantage looks likely to remain intact.

Meanwhile, the court decision lends clarity to candidates in more than half the city’s districts, some of whom had contingency plans to run in one district or another based on what map was finally implemented.

See the final 2023 map below.