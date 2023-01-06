Shelly launches 8 new smart home devices at CES 2023

Shelly, a division of Allterco Robotics, is unveiling eight new smart home automation devices at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Among the devices are a smoke alarm, an energy meter and a Bluetooth device to control all other smart devices in the home.

“At Shelly, we believe that the most advanced smart home automation technology should be available and affordable for all, making it easy to customize and automate a home or business — and save energy in the process,” said Svetlin Todorov, CEO of Allterco Robotics U.S., the company which makes Shelly products.

CES 2023 is running from Jan. 5-8 in Vegas and aims to showcase the most cutting edge tech now, and soon to be, available.

The Shelly Plus Smoke alarm can send a notification to a user’s smartphone if smoke is detected smoke. “Thanks to embedded webhooks, Shelly Plus Smoke can execute pre-set smart scenes such as an ‘Emergency Scene’ that automatically opens the blinds, starts the home ventilation system, and cuts power to appliances,” according to a release from the company.

Shelly Pro 3EM is “a Wi-Fi-operated, DIN-mountable three-phase energy meter with Bluetooth and LAN connectivity and measurement accuracy to 1%” The device “allows users to monitor the consumption of any home appliance, electric circuit, or piece of equipment individually, with 60 days of on-device historical data.”

The Shelly Blu Button1 is the first offering in Shelly’s upcoming line of Bluetooth-operated devices. It can communicate with other Shelly devices and control them without the need for Wi-Fi.

The company is also releasing three versions of the Shelly Plus Plugs (S, UK and IT). The Wi-Fi smart plugs have “Bluetooth connectivity and adjustable multicolor LED indication.” While designed for consumers overseas in Europe, the UK and Italy, the plugs “are enhanced with scripting functionalities, allowing customers to add customized features and extend device capabilities.”

Shelly also demonstrated their Android Wall Panel and Bluetooth Door/Window Sensor. Those products will be available later in the year.