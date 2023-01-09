January 9, 2023
Andrew S. Ballentine elected to Central Florida Bankruptcy Law Association board of directors
Image via Shumaker.

Andrew Ballentine
Ballentine brings with him diverse experience in civil and commercial litigation, bankruptcy and appellate cases.

Andrew S. Ballentine, a lawyer with Shumaker, has been elected to a three-year board term for the Central Florida Bankruptcy Law Association’s board of directors.

The association is a nonprofit organization that supports the collegial and professional practice of bankruptcy law in the Orlando Division of the Middle District of Florida.

The group provides continuing education and service to the bench, Bar and community. It serves all bankruptcy practitioners in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake and Brevard counties.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to help lead such a prestigious organization that is focused on maintaining the integrity of bankruptcy law in Central Florida,” Ballentine said.

Ballentine brings with him diverse experience in civil and commercial litigation, bankruptcy and appellate cases. He focuses on a variety of complex bankruptcy issues, including for debtors as well as unsecured, secured and governmental creditors in Chapter 7, 13 and 11 bankruptcy cases and related adversary proceedings.

He also represents creditors on Unsecured Creditor Committees in complex Chapter 11 bankruptcies, as well as clients in civil and commercial litigation matters such as contract and general business disputes.

Shumaker was founded in 1925 and has a team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors. It serves as a premier provider of legal and legislative services and focuses on providing a positive and impactful difference-maker for clients and communities in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina.

