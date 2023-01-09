January 9, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

People Power for Florida launches first organizing boot camp at UCF
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 12/14/22-Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, D-Orlando, during session Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Peter SchorschJanuary 9, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa Council member asks police union to apologize for racially-biased candidate survey

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Shumaker attorney elected to Central Florida Bankruptcy Law Association board of directors

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices on the downslope again after 32-cent spike

FLAPOL121422CH036
'Our goal is to empower students and ensure they have the tools they need to become leaders on their campus.'

People Power for Florida will launch its inaugural organizing boot camp on Feb. 4 at the University of Central Florida (UCF), Rep. Anna V. Eskamani announced Monday.

The boot camp will provide training for local college and high school students on best practices for political organizing, community outreach, and digital strategy. The program will also include in-depth information about the upcoming 2023 Legislative Session.

“Our goal is to empower students and ensure they have the tools they need to become leaders on their campus and in their professional lives,” said Eskamani, who founded People Power for Florida.

“We know that students and public education are under attack in Florida — the more reason to organize on our college campuses and equip students with the knowledge and support they need to craft a better and brighter future for Florida.”

People Power for Florida has hosted voter registration events at Florida State University, Florida A&M University, the University of Florida, UCF, the University of South Florida, Florida International University, Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida Southern, Eastern Florida State College, Polk State College, Broward College, and Hillsborough Community College campuses.

The organization launched in 2021 to reach Floridians age 18 to 25 that have historically been least likely to vote in elections. People Power for Florida also works to build lasting power and create an infrastructure of organizers statewide that can engage and register voters in unique ways and ensure marginalized groups get civically involved.

This boot camp will feature guest speakers sharing expertise and detailed presentations on what it takes to affect change on campuses and in communities. Guests include U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost and former State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, as well as community partners such as Equal Ground Florida and local political strategists.

People Power for Florida will also host a strategy call for its network of more than 4,100 volunteers entitled “New Year, New Florida!” to preview the role Floridians can play in the upcoming Legislative Session and how they can take action in their communities, including by continuing to register voters.

Learn more and RSVP here.

Last year, People Power for Florida collected more than 5,000 voter registration forms and nearly 9,000 overall since its inception in 2021. The group continues to focus on voter registration and education.

Registration for the bootcamp is available here.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousShumaker attorney elected to Central Florida Bankruptcy Law Association board of directors

nextTampa Council member asks police union to apologize for racially-biased candidate survey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories