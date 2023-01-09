January 9, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Police union backs Daniel Davis for Jacksonville Mayor
Can Daniel Davis keep up the momentum?

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 9, 20233min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Jane Castor raises six figures in December

HeadlinesNE Florida

Big names produce Gator Bowl win for Amelia Island tourism

HeadlinesSW Florida

Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation Board announces new leadership

image007
Davis scores the police endorsement after falling short with fire union.

The Fraternal Order of Police is lining up with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO in the 2023 mayoral race.

The Jacksonville police union is backing Daniel Davis, the latest in a series of establishment endorsements for the Westside Republican

The endorsement comes just days after the other major public safety union in town did not endorse Davis, despite the recommendation of its leadership. Since a supermajority of Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters members did not adopt leadership’s recommendation, that endorsement was not conferred.

The FOP endorsement likely will be key to Davis’ messaging ahead of the March 21 “First Election,” which will see all candidates who qualify for the ballot this week square off. If no one gets a majority, the top two advance to the May 16 ballot.

The 10-person mayoral field will be set finally after qualifying ends Friday. Two other GOP members of the City Council, LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber and Al Ferraro, also are in the mix. Major Democratic candidates include former newscaster Donna Deegan and former state Sen. Audrey Gibson. The FOP endorsement likely will matter more to voters considering Republican candidates than to those likely voting Democratic, however.

Davis and Cumber are dominating fundraising in the mayoral race. As of the end of November, Davis still had money to spend, with more than $455,000 in his campaign account and more than $4.04 million in his political committee.

Cumber’s committee still had more than $2.5 million on hand, and she had $329,000 more in her campaign account as of the end of November.

Fundraising reports running through the end of 2022 are due by the close of business Tuesday for all candidates.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Gruters refiles ‘Florida Kratom Consumer Protection Act’ to regulate drug, ban under-21 sales

nextS+M completes first phase of food desert tech solution

2 comments

  • ave

    January 9, 2023 at 2:15 pm

    hoo.gl/yKd7

    Reply

  • Haywood Jablowme

    January 9, 2023 at 2:16 pm

    Davis didn’t win fire. Tim Baker runs the FOP with formerly Kent Sturmon. It’s expected. You know what davis won’t win? The Mayor’s race. Money can buy all the endorsements you want, but not votes. Dan Davis for Prison for selling out JEA.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories