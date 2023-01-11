Wilton Simpson praises Gov. DeSantis’ environmental spending plan

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson praised the executive order signed by the Governor on Monday that calls for billions of dollars in environmental spending over the next four years.

“I want to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for his bold leadership on Florida’s environmental issues and for his continued focus on protecting our world-renowned natural resources,” Simpson said in a news release.

“Florida farmers have been successfully using Best Management Practices for over 30 years, and they continue to efficiently drive down water usage and nutrient load. I look forward to continuing our work with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to implement Best Management Practices.

“Farmers are Florida’s first environmentalists. When you pull your living out of the ground every day, you know just how sacred that is and how much the conservation of our natural resources matters,” he concluded.

DeSantis’ executive order calls on lawmakers to spend $3.5 billion on a variety of environmental projects over the next four years, including $100 million for projects to restore the Indian River Lagoon on the east coast, which experienced damaging blue-green algae in the years before DeSantis took office in 2019, leading to massive loss of marine life.

In 2019, DeSantis set a goal of $2.5 billion in state spending on environmental projects over the course of his first term. The state exceeded that total, with lawmakers allocating about $3.3 billion.

Simpson highlighted some projects he played a role in getting through the Legislature when he led the Senate for the 2020-22 term.

“During my time as Senate President, I am proud of what we accomplished to protect our precious natural resources, from the Everglades Restoration Act, advancements in statewide water policy, securing more than $300 million for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, $75 million per year in springs restoration, C43 and C44 reservoirs, southern reservoir, northern storage, and the list goes on,” he said.

“I also secured funding for Best Management Practices research that, once complete, will serve as an evidence and science-based roadmap to ensure Florida agriculture continues to preserve our natural resources for future generations.”