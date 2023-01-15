January 15, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   
Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis elevates Miami-Dade County Judge Javier Enríquez to 11th Judicial Circuit Court
Javier Enriquez.

Jesse SchecknerJanuary 15, 20236min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Joe Biden: Americans should ‘pay attention’ to MLK’s legacy

FederalHeadlines

Wealth looms big as ever in post-scandal college admissions

HeadlinesOrlando

‘All Florida corporations should be treated equally’: Carolina Amesty backs takeover of special Disney district

Javier Enriquez
He’ll preside in Family Division, an area for which he is well-suited.

For the second time in less than two years, Gov. Ron DeSantis is naming Republican lawyer Javier Enríquez to a judgeship — this time to the loftier 11th Judicial Circuit Court.

Enríquez, who has served on the Miami-Dade County Court since DeSantis appointed him in November 2021, most recently in the Criminal Division, will replace retiring 11th Circuit Judge Maria Dennis in the Family Division.

His background shows he is apt for the role. From 2019 until DeSantis tapped him for the bench, Enríquez served as general counsel and chief ethics officer for the Florida Department of Children and Families. Before that, he worked as a lawyer in private practice specializing in family and corporate law, including stints as an associate attorney from 2015 to 2016 and at Jeffrey & Enriquez, a family law firm he ran with fellow partner Robert Jeffrey from 2017 to 2019.

A registered Republican, Enríquez challenged former Democratic state Rep. Javier Fernández in 2018 for the seat representing House District 114. He lost to Fernández, now the Mayor of South Miami, by a 6-percentage-point margin despite nabbing endorsements from U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo and former Congressman Lincoln Díaz-Balart.

Enríquez earned his juris doctor in 2014 from the University of Miami School of Law. He also holds a master’s degree from UM in public administration and a bachelor of political science and government.

Advertisement

He has been a member of the Cuban Bar Association, Republican National Lawyers Association, Federalist Society and the Board of Directors of the Miami Chapter of the United States National Committee to the United Nations Women.

DeSantis’ office announced Enríquez’s elevated position Friday in what is the Governor’s first judicial appointment in his second term.

County courts in Florida, sometimes called “people’s courts,” are of limited jurisdiction and hear only misdemeanor and civil cases. Circuit courts, meanwhile, are the highest trial courts in the state where felony, civil, family, juvenile and probate matters are heard.

In a post to Twitter shortly after the announcement, Florida Elections Commission Chair Nick Primrose, who previously served as deputy general counsel for DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, noted Enríquez’s appointment marks the first judicial appointment in DeSantis’ second term.

Dennis stepped down from the bench in November after more than two decades, telling DeSantis in a Sept. 30 letter her work as a Judge “has been an honor and a privilege.” For the last 12 years, she served in the Family Division and was an Associated Administrative Judge there for the past three years.

Advertisement

“As a jurist, I have been blessed with the opportunity to change lives and help people, especially families and children,” she wrote. “I look forward to continuing my dedication to public service in my next chapter.”

In an October interview with Law.com, which included a recounting of a 2008 incident in which a fellow Judge allegedly manhandled her during an in-office dispute, Dennis warned her then-pending of a “lack of professionalism in our courts,” particularly on the part of “younger attorneys.”

With that said, she added, “there is never a dull moment.”

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden: Americans should ‘pay attention’ to MLK’s legacy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories