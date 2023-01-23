Personnel note: Maureen Wagner named Deputy Secretary at DBPR

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced that Maureen Wagner is its new Deputy Secretary for Professional Regulation.

Wagner comes to DBPR from the office of Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, where she served as Chief of Staff and was one of the longest-serving members of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ senior leadership team.

Before working in state government, Wagner served as Director of South Florida Election Day Operations for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, as a member of the counsel’s office at the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, and as Deputy Chief of Staff at the New Jersey Department of State.

Wagner succeeds Brian McManus in the position. McManus, meanwhile, has been named the Deputy Secretary for Business Regulation.

The Florida State University graduate had served in his previous role for about two years and has worked in state government for more than a decade.

Before working at DBPR, McManus served two-and-a-half years as Chief of Staff in the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and nearly six years in the Senate in the Majority Leader’s Office and later as Chief Legislative Aide to former Sen. Dana Young.

He also held positions at the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and the Florida Department of Community Affairs.

DBPR licenses a variety of professionals, ranging from accountants to barbers. It also regulates businesses dealing in alcoholic beverages, tobacco, food service, public lodging as well as condominiums, timeshares and other cooperative residential arrangements.