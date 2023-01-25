January 25, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   
Advertisement

Personnel note: Towson Fraser named VP at Tucker/Hall

Staff ReportsJanuary 25, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Jacksonville City Council squabbles about timing before passing emergency bill fighting anti-semitic displays

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio files five bills focused on spurring American industry

HeadlinesInfluence

House panel talks ‘unpredictable, nontransparent’ pharmacy benefit managers ahead of expected legislation to curb powers

towson frasier ART
Fraser will lead the firm's Tallahassee office.

Towson Fraser is joining Tucker/Hall as Vice President in charge of the firm’s Tallahassee office.

“We are excited to be adding someone with Towson’s deep political and communications experience to our team,” said Tucker/Hall COO Darren Richards. “With Towson leading our efforts in Tallahassee, we look forward to continuing to provide thoughtful, strategic solutions to our client’s most difficult challenges.”

Fraser, a Tallahassee native and University of Florida alum, brings more than 20 years of political and government experience to Tucker/Hall.

He served as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Affairs Director under former Gov. Charlie Crist and previously served as the Communications Director for both former House Speaker Allan Bense and the Republican Party of Florida, as well as the Department of Management Services and the Department of Community Affairs. Fraser also worked in the House Majority Office under former Speakers John Thrasher and Tom Feeney.

After leaving the public sector Fraser launched the Tallahassee-based lobbying and communications consulting firm Fraser Solutions. At his firm, Fraser has worked on communications efforts for multiple high-profile clients, such as Freedom for All Americans, which hired him to drum up congressional support for the Equality Act.

In his new role, Fraser will no longer lobby, but instead provide communications strategies and solutions to a variety of different clients across multiple sectors such as utilities, health care, technology, immigration, infrastructure, human rights and economic development.

“After working with Tucker/Hall for the last few years, I am thrilled to join the team full time,” Fraser said. “I look forward to putting all my focus on the strategic communications needs of clients and help our firm expand our work in Tallahassee.”

Tucker/Hall is a strategic communications company with offices in Jacksonvile, Orlando, Tallahassee and Tampa. More information on the firm’s Tallahassee operations is available on Tucker/Hall’s website.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.25.23

nextHouse panel talks 'unpredictable, nontransparent' pharmacy benefit managers ahead of expected legislation to curb powers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories