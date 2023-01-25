Personnel note: Towson Fraser named VP at Tucker/Hall

Towson Fraser is joining Tucker/Hall as Vice President in charge of the firm’s Tallahassee office.

“We are excited to be adding someone with Towson’s deep political and communications experience to our team,” said Tucker/Hall COO Darren Richards. “With Towson leading our efforts in Tallahassee, we look forward to continuing to provide thoughtful, strategic solutions to our client’s most difficult challenges.”

Fraser, a Tallahassee native and University of Florida alum, brings more than 20 years of political and government experience to Tucker/Hall.

He served as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Affairs Director under former Gov. Charlie Crist and previously served as the Communications Director for both former House Speaker Allan Bense and the Republican Party of Florida, as well as the Department of Management Services and the Department of Community Affairs. Fraser also worked in the House Majority Office under former Speakers John Thrasher and Tom Feeney.

After leaving the public sector Fraser launched the Tallahassee-based lobbying and communications consulting firm Fraser Solutions. At his firm, Fraser has worked on communications efforts for multiple high-profile clients, such as Freedom for All Americans, which hired him to drum up congressional support for the Equality Act.

In his new role, Fraser will no longer lobby, but instead provide communications strategies and solutions to a variety of different clients across multiple sectors such as utilities, health care, technology, immigration, infrastructure, human rights and economic development.

“After working with Tucker/Hall for the last few years, I am thrilled to join the team full time,” Fraser said. “I look forward to putting all my focus on the strategic communications needs of clients and help our firm expand our work in Tallahassee.”

Tucker/Hall is a strategic communications company with offices in Jacksonvile, Orlando, Tallahassee and Tampa. More information on the firm’s Tallahassee operations is available on Tucker/Hall’s website.