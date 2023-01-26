January 26, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Maxwell Frost, Jared Moskowitz demand congressional briefing on mass shootings
Reps. Jared Moskowitz and Maxwell Frost. Image via Twitter.

Jacob OglesJanuary 26, 20234min0

Related Articles

DeSantis - TrumpHeadlines

Ron DeSantis leads Donald Trump by double digits in poll of North Carolina Republicans

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Officials, stakeholders celebrate completion of Herbert Hoover dike renovations

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

National media circus focuses on Ron DeSantis, but it’s a clown show

Moskowitz Frost
Both serve of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

Two of Florida’s freshman members of Congress boast strong connections to the gun control movement. After a series of mass shootings kicked off 2023, U.S. Reps. Maxwell Frost and Jared Moskowitz now say Congress needs to take a long overdue action.

The two sent a letter, along with U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman of New York, urging congressional leadership to organize a classified briefing on nationwide mass shootings.

“The devastating reality of gun violence in America makes it impossible to even process one mass shooting before another one is perpetuated,” the Democrats wrote.

“When these tragic events become so common, we risk becoming desensitized to the true horror of each one and the impact they have on the victims, their loved ones, and the community.”

Moskowitz knows the impact of mass shootings on a community well. The Parkland Democrat wrote a school safety and gun control bill in 2018 that passed in the Florida Legislature after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting claimed 17 lives.

Frost, an Orlando Democrat, is also a victim of gun violence, and for years was active in the March For Our Lives movement that arose after the Parkland tragedy.

Both members won their House seats in the 2022 Midterm election and were quickly named to the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and named as Vice Chairs.

The two said at the very least, Congress needs all available information about the recent rash of shootings. Those included high-profile incidents in Monterey Park and in Half Moon Bay, two California communities where a high number of victims were Asian Americans.

“As a result of this proliferation of mass shootings, we are writing to request a classified briefing for Members of Congress from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other relevant agencies, on mass shootings in America,” the letter reads.

“As Vice Chairs of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, we believe it is the responsibility of elected officials to confront the horrific reality that many of our constituents are forced to face, and to determine a common-sense path forward towards stopping the epidemic of mass shootings our country faces.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott bill would block Joe Biden from forgiving student loans

nextNational media circus focuses on Ron DeSantis, but it’s a clown show

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories