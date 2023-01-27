Ron DeSantis wins Azealia Banks Primary

Gov. Ron DeSantis may be singing “hip hop hooray” this morning, as a rapper is singing his praises.

Azealia Banks, a rapper who has yet to commit (as far as we know) to a rap version of the Governor’s 2022 campaign anthem “Sweet Florida,” nonetheless dropped some bars to the London Guardian about how she feels “way safer” in DeSantis’ domain than in the liberal enclave of California.

“He’s focused on the basic s**t,” she said.

“There are elderly people in our country without walkers, who don’t have the money to get a septic tooth pulled. If we’re talking about divvying up health care funds, those situations should take precedence to facial feminization surgeries and stuff like that. I mean, I get it — but that’s a cosmetic surgery. Like, does your penis work? Can you pee? You’re not as in trouble as the older woman who can’t afford her dialysis. I think DeSantis is practical about a lot of things.”

While the Florida Governor is “focused on the basic (expletive deleted),” Banks can’t make the same claim about California, run by DeSantis’ Democratic foil, Gavin Newsom.

“Every which way I turn (in Los Angeles) there’s a Black Lives Matter sign, and then we’re watching swathes of Latino people die every day because they’re considered essential workers,” she said.

“There are no Latino Lives Matter signs. That’s not to negate any of the very real issues that Black people in America face, but in a rich state like California, in a neighborhood like Silver Lake — here’s Jenny with her f***in’ like” — she adopts a Valley girl accent — “biodynamic wine bar and her vegan cafe. She’s got a Black Lives Matter sign in the window, but sis, did you pay attention to papi who delivered the milk? Did he get a free cup of coffee? I had to go because I can’t do this — either COVID was gonna kill me, or depression. I’m going to f***ing Miami.”