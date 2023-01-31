January 31, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Broward County leaders laud Republican-backed housing bill — to a point

Anne GeggisJanuary 31, 20235min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesUniversities

Trustees fire Patricia Okker as New College President

FederalHeadlines

Frederica Wilson wins ranking seat on Higher Ed, Workforce Investment Subcommittee

HeadlinesTech

Cheaters beware: ChatGPT maker releases AI detection tool

Florida_Affordable_Housing_1200_831_80
Broward County Commissioners urge state lawmakers to push for options like rent control.

Broward County Commissioners applauded a Republican-backed affordable housing fix — but urged state lawmakers to push for more local control.

Housing was at the top of the list of priorities discussed at a pre-Session huddle between Broward County Commission members and the county’s legislative delegation on Tuesday. High praise was heaped on Republican Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s housing legislation (SB 102) that is heavy on incentives for landlords, developers and local governments to build or refurbish so a roof overhead does not break the budget.

“What the bill has is a great start,” said County Vice Mayor Nan Rich, who previously served as a state Senator, citing the increase in funding that stands for more than three times what was set aside in 2021-22.

She said that Broward County and other built-out communities need more flexibility than what’s called for in state statutes. Right now, 63% of a county’s housing money must go toward building single-family homes; that’s not feasible in Broward County.

“We need over 150,000 units (of affordable housing) here, and we’re a built-out county,” Rich said, “We cannot solve this problem by building single-family for everyone.”

In addition to new money and incentives, Passidomo’s housing bill now under consideration prohibits rent control, and that’s not what voters want, Rich said. She pointed out how a November ballot item allowing rent control in Orlando received the widest margin of approval than any other item. Whether that ordinance will ever take effect is currently in litigation.

“This is a preemption,” Rich said of the prohibition in Passidomo’s bill. “We are opposed to any kind of preemptions.”

But Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo, vice chair of the Broward County delegation, said local leaders should not expect Democrats to launch a significant battle on that front. He called rent control “socialism.”

He noted that Democratic Senate Leader Lauren Book is against it too.

“Rent control doesn’t reward risk,” he said. “For any vibrant community and the viability of a neighborhood, you want people to invest … and that comes with a tremendous amount of risk. You would never tell the owner of a burger shop what they can charge for a cheeseburger. You would never tell a barber how much they can charge for a haircut.”

Rich said she disagrees with rent control as Pizzo portrayed it: “It’s not socialism. Other places have it. It’s a tool in the toolbox.”

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMemphis’ SCORPION unit among many to draw scrutiny in U.S.

nextLast Call for 1.31.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories